Read about the new presidents and matrons of 8 temples — from Alaska to Brazil

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Simon Barrera and Lidia Del Pino de Barrera | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Simon Antonio Barrera Arancibia and Lidia De Las Mercedes Del Pino Garcia de Barrera, Lo Errazuriz Ward, Santiago Chile Cinco de Abril Stake, called as president and matron of the Santiago Chile Temple, succeeding President Hernan I. Herrera and Sister Rosa Herrera. President Barrera is a temple sealer and patriarch and former stake president and bishop. He was born in Antofagasta, Chile, to Simon Segundo Barrera Cortes and Norma Clara Arancibia Uribe.

Sister Del Pino de Barrera is a temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women president, stake Primary president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Santiago, Chile, to Rene del Pino Huerta and Lidia de las Mercedes Garcia.

O. Nolan Daines and Donna M. Daines | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Orson Nolan Daines and Donna Marie Jones Daines, Bella Vista Ward, Spokane Washington East Stake, called as president and matron of the Spokane Washington Temple, succeeding President Jeff Elmer and Sister Peggy Elmer. President Daines is a JustServe specialist and temple worker and former Area Seventy executive secretary, Ohio Columbus Mission president, high councilor, bishopric counselor and service mission leader. He was born in Spokane, Washington, to Orson Alexander Daines and Marion Nelson Daines.

Sister Daines is a JustServe specialist and temple worker and former mission president companion, stake Primary president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and service mission leader. She was born in Spokane, Washington, to John Roberts Jones and Flora Tiffany Jones.

Ren S. Johnson and Kelly Johnson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ren Smoot Johnson and Kelly Jean Grasmick Johnson, Lemmon Valley Ward, Reno Nevada North Stake, called as president and matron of the Reno Nevada Temple, succeeding President David A. Haws and Sister Joani Haws. President Johnson is a high councilor and temple worker and former Area Seventy, Brazil Porto Alegre South Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Charles Leon Johnson and Edna LaRue Johnson.

Sister Johnson is a Primary teacher and temple worker and former mission president companion, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Boise, Idaho, to Robert Willard Grasmick and Dellene Lavern Grasmick.

Wilson Miranda and Auxiliadora Miranda | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Wilson Lima Miranda and Maria Auxiliadora Rosário da Silva Miranda, Marajoara Ward, Belém Brazil Stake, called as president and matron of the Belém Brazil Temple, succeeding President J. Joel Fernandes and Sister Maristela Fernandes. President Miranda is a high councilor and temple sealer and former bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Belém, Brazil, to Arlindo Jose Miranda and Maria Durvalina De Lima Miranda.

Sister Miranda is a ward temple and family history consultant and temple worker and former stake Young Women president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Augusto Correa, Brazil, to Venceslau Teixeira da Silva and Valentina Rosário da Silva.

Wesley D. Newman and Linnea Newman | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Wesley Duane Newman and Linnea Kaye Green Newman, O’Malley Ward, Anchorage Alaska Stake, called as president and matron of the Anchorage Alaska Temple, succeeding President DelRay Hobbs and Sister Carolyn Hobbs. President Newman is a temple presidency counselor and temple preparation teacher and former stake president, high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to John D Newman and Ione Newman.

Sister Newman is an assistant to the matron and temple preparation teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in San Diego, California, to Keith Alton Green and Frances Cecelia Carlson Green.

Ted H. Ong and Wai-Ching Yeung Ong | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ted Hop Ong and Wai-Ching Yeung Ong, Pleasant Hill Ward, Walnut Creek California Stake, called as president and matron of the Oakland California Temple, succeeding President John Hodgman and Sister Victoria K. Hodgman. President Ong is a patriarch and temple sealer and former China Hong Kong Mission president, high councilor, bishopric counselor and branch president. He was born in Winslow, Arizona, to Albert June Ong and Sue Kim Wong.

Sister Ong is a Primary teacher, patriarch scribe and temple worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, branch Relief Society president, ward Young Women secretary, ward Primary secretary and seminary teacher. She was born in Hong Kong, China, to Foo Yeung and Pui-Fong Chan.

Duane D. Tippets and Lori Tippets | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Duane Dickie Tippets and Lori Colleen Bills Tippets, Anniston Ward, Gadsden Alabama Stake, called as president and matron of the Birmingham Alabama Temple, succeeding President Brian Williams and Sister Machiel Williams. President Tippets is a stake presidency counselor and temple worker and former high councilor, bishop and elders quorum president. He was born in Lemmon, South Dakota, to John Maxwell Tippets and Gloria Jessie Tippets.

Sister Tippets is a stake Primary president and temple worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Salt Lake City to Walter Rudolph Bills and Elsie Mathea Torgerson Bills.

Terry Turk and Janet Turk | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Terry Dean Turk and Janet Farnsworth Turk, Higley Groves Ward, Gilbert Arizona Highland West Stake, called as president and matron of the Gilbert Arizona Temple, succeeding President Leonard D. Greer and Sister Julie Greer. President Turk is a Primary teacher and temple sealer and former Perú Trujillo Mission president, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to William Dean Turk and Vida Mae Ebert.

Sister Turk is a Primary music leader and temple worker and former mission president companion, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Ross Nash Farnsworth and Anita Cox Farnsworth.