The open house for the Richmond Virginia Temple was held from March 25 through April 15, 2023. A media day was also held on March 20, and invited guests toured the building from March 21 to March 24, 2023. More than 46,500 visitors attended the temple open house.

Architecture and Design of the Richmond Virginia Temple

Interior Photos of the Richmond Virginia Temple

The Richmond Virginia Temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson on April 1, 2018. Two years later, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the site for this house of the Lord was dedicated by Elder Randall K. Bennett , president of the North America Northeast Area, on April 11, 2020.After a public open house from March 25 to April 15, 2023, the Richmond temple was dedicated on May 7, 2023, by President Dallin H. Oaks , first counselor in the First Presidency.The Richmond Virginia Temple is a two-story building with 36,200 square feet. Its design includes one large steeple with a gold angel Moroni statue on top.The design choices were inspired by local historical American traditions, such as Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and the University of Virginia. Symbols of Virginia’s state tree and flower — the dogwood — can be seen around the interior.