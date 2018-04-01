In the News
1 April 2018
7 May 2023
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Richmond temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in the April 2018 general conference.
Elder Randall K. Bennett, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area, offered the dedicatory prayer for the groundbreaking ceremony. The groundbreaking ceremony was kept to a small handful of leaders to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
The open house for the Richmond Virginia Temple was held from March 25 through April 15, 2023. A media day was also held on March 20, and invited guests toured the building from March 21 to March 24, 2023. More than 46,500 visitors attended the temple open house.
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Richmond Virginia Temple on May 7, 2023, throughout two sessions.
10915 Staples Mill Road
Glen Allen, Virginia 23060
United States
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Virginia.
The first branch in Richmond, Virginia, was organized in 1919 and had fewer than 100 Saints.
The Virginia Stake was the 245th stake in the Church of Jesus Christ but only the sixth stake on the Atlantic coast.
At the time of the Richmond temple's dedication, more than 34,000 members lived in the Richmond area, totaling more than a third of the state's Latter-day Saint population.