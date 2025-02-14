President Nelson announces Salt Lake Temple open house

President Russell M. Nelson poses with photos of the Salt Lake Temple's interior. President Nelson announced the open house for the renovated temple on Feb. 14, 2025.

President Russell M. Nelson announced Friday, Feb. 14, the open house dates for the reopening of the Salt Lake Temple.

The temple will open to the public from April to October 2027, he said in a social media post.

“A current and comprehensive renovation to strengthen this sacred house of the Lord for future generations is now nearing completion,” he wrote.

President Nelson wrote that additional details would be announced as the open house dates get closer. And he encouraged individuals to make time to serve in the temple that is nearest to them in preparation for the reopening of the Salt Lake Temple.

“As houses of the Lord now dot the earth, I invite you to cherish your time and service at the temples closest to you as we prepare for the reopening of the Salt Lake Temple in 2027,” he wrote.

President Nelson also shared an invitation to those who are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We warmly invite our friends to come and learn about God’s plan for His children and rejoice in the love of Jesus Christ.”

When he announced the temple’s renovations in 2019, President Nelson said the renovations would “emphasize and highlight the life, ministry and mission of Jesus Christ in His desire to bless every nation, kindred, tongue and people.” His invitation for friends around the world to come to the open house will allow them to see how temples can help individuals focus their lives more fully on the Savior.

The open house news comes 172 years to the day after the temple’s groundbreaking on Feb. 14, 1853, which President Brigham Young said was “one of the most solemn, interesting, joyful and glorious occasions, that ever has or will transpire among the children of men.”

Related Story See Church News' coverage of the Salt Lake Temple renovation

On April 19, 2019, President Nelson originally detailed the plans for the temple’s renovations as a project that would “enhance, refresh and beautify the temple.”

He had announced only 12 days prior, in the April 2019 general conference, the Church’s plans to renovate and preserve four pioneer-era temples — in Salt Lake City, St. George, Logan and Manti, Utah. The temples in St. George and Manti have both been rededicated following their respective restorations. Renovation plans for the house of the Lord in Logan have not been announced.

In the six years since the announcement of the Salt Lake Temple’s renovation project, Temple Square has been a hive of activity both inside and out.

In May 2024, Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department, and Andy Kirby, the department’s director of historic projects, spoke on the Church News podcast about the renovation’s process and the faith-building experiences they and others have had during the course of the first five years of renovation work.

Four months later, in June 2024, the Church released images of the temple’s interior and answers to some questions that have been asked about the project.

The Church’s most recent update prior to today’s open house announcement came in January 2025, when vertical coring was completed and new statues were installed on Temple Square.

President Nelson’s Salt Lake Temple open house announcement

“On February 14, 1853, a groundbreaking ceremony in Salt Lake City began a 40-year journey of faith and sacrifice, culminating in the dedication of the Salt Lake Temple in 1893.

“A current and comprehensive renovation to strengthen this sacred house of the Lord for future generations is now nearing completion.

“Today, exactly 172 years after the groundbreaking ceremony, I am delighted to announce that the temple will reopen for tours during a public open house from April to October 2027.

“We warmly invite our friends to come and learn about God’s plan for His children and rejoice in the love of Jesus Christ. Details about this event will be shared as April 2027 approaches.

“As houses of the Lord now dot the earth, I invite you to cherish your time and service at the temples closest to you as we prepare for the reopening of the Salt Lake Temple in 2027.”