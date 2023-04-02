San Jose California Temple

In the News
2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for San Jose, California, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced, including a house of the Lord announced for Bakersfield, California.
2 April 2023
771 W. Fremont Ave.
Sunnyvale, California
United States
This will be the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in California.
It was announced in the same general conference address that the Bakersfield California Temple was announced.
This temple was announced six days before the groundbreaking of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple.
San Jose had previously been within the Oakland California Temple district, a drive of approximately 45 miles between the two cities.
When this house of the Lord was announced, California had approximately 730,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,150 congregations.
San Jose is the third-largest city in California.
