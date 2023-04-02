Menu
President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the San Jose California Temple on April 2, 2023, during a Sunday afternoon session of general conference.

Elder Keahi Tu’itavuki, a missionary from Northern California, said the temple will help local members do the small and simple things, such as daily repentance, prayer and scripture study. Because of the new edifice, he said, “a light will be burned brightly.”
Timeline of the San Jose California Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for San Jose, California, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced, including a house of the Lord announced for Bakersfield, California.

The San Jose California Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 2, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the San Jose California Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Aug. 28, 2023, the San Jose California Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 4.73-acre site in Sunnyvale, California, a suburb north of San Jose.

It will be located roughly 20 miles from the Pacific Ocean. A distribution center will also stand adjacent to the temple.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in California.

Fact #2

It was announced in the same general conference address that the Bakersfield California Temple was announced.

Fact #3

This temple was announced six days before the groundbreaking of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple.

Fact #4

San Jose had previously been within the Oakland California Temple district, a drive of approximately 45 miles between the two cities.

Fact #5

When this house of the Lord was announced, California had approximately 730,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,150 congregations.

Fact #6

San Jose is the third-largest city in California.

