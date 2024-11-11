A first look at the San Jose California Temple

An exterior rendering of the San Jose California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been released, providing a first look at one of the newest of the 12 total houses of the Lord in the state of California.

The San Jose temple is planned as a single-story edifice of approximately 30,000 square feet, to sit on a 4.73-acre site at 771 W. Fremont Ave. in Sunnyvale, California, a Bay Area suburb west of San Jose. An adjacent distribution center is also planned for the site, which was first announced on Aug. 28, 2023.

The rendering was released Monday, Nov. 11, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

On April 2, 2023, President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 new temples locations, including two in California — San Jose and Bakersfield, the latter with its site and exterior rendering previously released.

California is home to nearly 730,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 1,110 congregations and a total of 12 temples that are dedicated and operating, announced for dedication, under construction, scheduled to be built or in planning.

Other dedicated houses of the Lord in the state include the Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, Fresno, Redlands, Newport Beach, Sacramento and Feather River temples; all are operating except the San Diego temple, which is closed for renovations.

The Yorba Linda California and Modesto California temples are under construction, with the San Jose and Bakersfield temples rounding out the 12 houses of the Lord in the West Coast state.

The future location of the San Jose California Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints