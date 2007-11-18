In the News
FOLLOW US
18 November 2007
21 August 2011
The San Salvador El Salvador Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The San Salvador El Salvador Temple was announced in a statement by the First Presidency read in sacrament meetings throughout El Salvador on Nov. 18, 2007. The letter also commended Saints in El Salvador for their dedication and faithfulness in traveling to temples outside their country.
Ground was broken for the temple on Sept. 20, 2008. Elder Don R. Clarke, president of the Central America Area, presided over the ceremony.
A public open house was held from July 1 to July 23, 2011. A total of 165,790 people toured the open house — including approximately 200 government officials from El Salvador and 27 representatives of other religions. One of the days even saw over 14,000 attendees. The open house proved to be a successful missionary tool, with over 22,000 people filling out comment cards and nearly 5,000 requesting visits with the missionaries.
Two cultural celebrations were held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2011 — the day before the dedication. Approximately 16,000 people attended the celebrations, and several thousand Latter-day Saint youth participated in the performances.
The temple was dedicated in three sessions on Aug. 21, 2011, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.
18 November 2007
21 August 2011
Avenida El Espino y Calle El Pedregal
Colonia San Benito
Antiguo Cuscatlán, La Libertad
El Salvador
View schedule and book online
(503) 2520-2631
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in El Salvador and the fourth in the Central America Area.
It was the first temple that President Henry B. Eyring dedicated as first counselor in the First Presidency.
This temple was dedicated on Church President Thomas S. Monson’s 84th birthday.
It was dedicated in the same year as another temple — the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, dedicated Dec. 11, 2011. El Salvador and Guatemala share a country border.
The San Salvador temple is roughly a 15-minute drive from the Monument to the Divine Savior of the World historical landmark, built in El Salvador in 1942.
In the same general area as the temple are botanical gardens, The Little Prince Park and the Estadio Cuscatlán — the largest soccer stadium in Central America.
Approximately three and a half miles away from the temple is the Centro Histórico de San Salvador, the city’s historic downtown where San Salvador began in the 16th century. The temple is also nearly four miles from the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Salvador.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in El Salvador and the fourth in the Central America Area.
It was the first temple that President Henry B. Eyring dedicated as first counselor in the First Presidency.
This temple was dedicated on Church President Thomas S. Monson’s 84th birthday.
It was dedicated in the same year as another temple — the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, dedicated Dec. 11, 2011. El Salvador and Guatemala share a country border.
The San Salvador temple is roughly a 15-minute drive from the Monument to the Divine Savior of the World historical landmark, built in El Salvador in 1942.
In the same general area as the temple are botanical gardens, The Little Prince Park and the Estadio Cuscatlán — the largest soccer stadium in Central America.
Approximately three and a half miles away from the temple is the Centro Histórico de San Salvador, the city’s historic downtown where San Salvador began in the 16th century. The temple is also nearly four miles from the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Salvador.