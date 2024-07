A public open house was held from July 1 to July 23, 2011. A total of 165,790 people toured the open house — including approximately 200 government officials from El Salvador and 27 representatives of other religions. One of the days even saw over 14,000 attendees . The open house proved to be a successful missionary tool, with over 22,000 people filling out comment cards and nearly 5,000 requesting visits with the missionaries.

The San Salvador El Salvador Temple was announced in a statement by the First Presidency read in sacrament meetings throughout El Salvador on Nov. 18, 2007. The letter also commended Saints in El Salvador for their dedication and faithfulness in traveling to temples outside their country.

Architecture and Design of the San Salvador El Salvador Temple

Interior Photos of the San Salvador El Salvador Temple