San Salvador El Salvador Temple

Open house

A public open house was held from July 1 to July 23, 2011. A total of 165,790 people toured the open house — including approximately 200 government officials from El Salvador and 27 representatives of other religions. One of the days even saw over 14,000 attendees . The open house proved to be a successful missionary tool, with over 22,000 people filling out comment cards and nearly 5,000 requesting visits with the missionaries.