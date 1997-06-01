In the News
FOLLOW US
29 December 1990
1 June 1997
The St. Louis Missouri Temple during autumn.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
On Dec., 29, 1990, the First Presidency — then consisting of Presidents Ezra Taft Benson, Gordon B. Hinckley and Thomas S. Monson — announced a house of the Lord for St. Louis, Missouri. This announcement came in a letter to local Church leaders in the Midwestern United States.
The St. Louis Missouri Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 30, 1993, and presided over by President Hinckley. President Monson was also in attendance, as well as Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
The temple open house was held from April 26, 1997, to May 24, 1997. Approximately 260,000 people visited the open house during this time.
The St. Louis Missouri Temple was dedicated during 19 sessions from June 1 to June 5, 1997. President Gordon B. Hinckley — who became 15th President of the Church in 1995 — read his prayer on June 1 and June 2. The Prophet’s counselors — Presidents Thomas S. Monson and James E. Faust — read the prayer during sessions from June 3 to June 4 and from June 4 to June 5, respectively.
29 December 1990
1 June 1997
12555 N. Outer 40 Road
St. Louis, Missouri 63141
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 314-514-1122
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Missouri.
Although the St. Louis Missouri Temple was the first temple to be built in Missouri, temple sites had already been dedicated by the Prophet Joseph Smith in Independence, Missouri, in 1831; and Far West, Missouri, in 1838. The Far West temple site still has the original four cornerstones laid when early Latter-day Saints began construction on the house of the Lord, before they were stopped.
St. Louis, Missouri, is where two large rivers — the Missouri and the Mississippi — meet.
The temple joins other important Missouri landmarks in the area, including the Gateway Arch.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Missouri.
Although the St. Louis Missouri Temple was the first temple to be built in Missouri, temple sites had already been dedicated by the Prophet Joseph Smith in Independence, Missouri, in 1831; and Far West, Missouri, in 1838. The Far West temple site still has the original four cornerstones laid when early Latter-day Saints began construction on the house of the Lord, before they were stopped.
St. Louis, Missouri, is where two large rivers — the Missouri and the Mississippi — meet.
The temple joins other important Missouri landmarks in the area, including the Gateway Arch.