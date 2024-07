Architecture and Design of the Stockholm Sweden Temple

On March 17, 1984, Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over and offered the dedicatory prayer for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Stockholm temple. This house of the Lord was dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley , second counselor in the First Presidency, on July 2, 1985.On Sept. 12, 2022, the Church announced the Stockholm temple would be closed in 2023 for renovations . A three-year project will aim at expanding the total floor area to 31,000 square feet, nearly doubling the current perimeter of 16,366 square feet.Part of renovation and expansion , two endowment rooms, each with 40 seats, will be added to the new structure.The Stockholm Sweden Temple sits on a 4.47-acre site, spanning 16,366 square feet, measuring 178 feet by 71 feet. An angel Moroni statue is placed atop the tallest spire at 112 feet. The exterior finish consists of masonry with a copper roof.The exterior consists of four instruction rooms, three sealing rooms and one baptistry.Sitting next to the temple is a guest house owned and operated by the Church with 120 beds to accommodate traveling patrons during their trip to the temple.