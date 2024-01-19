In the News
An artist’s rendering of the Stockholm Sweden Temple scheduled to begin renovation in 2023.
Plans to construct a temple in Stockholm, Sweden, were announced by President Spencer W. Kimball, 12th President of the Church, on April 1, 1981, during a press conference on Temple Square. It was one of nine temples announced worldwide, making this — at the time — the largest number of temples announced at once.
Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking ceremony and offered the dedicatory prayer for the Stockholm Sweden Temple.
An open house for the Stockholm Sweden Temple was held from June 10 to June 22, 1985.
President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Stockholm Sweden Temple in 11 sessions.
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia visited the temple grounds during their “Eriksgata” tradition, where the king and queen travel through the country and meet its citizens. President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, accompanied the royal pair alongside other Church leaders.
The Church announced that the Stockholm Sweden Temple would be closed in 2023 for extensive renovations.
On Sept. 12, 2022, the Church announced that the Stockholm temple would be closed for renovation in 2023.
Tempelvägen 5
13742 Västerhaninge
Sweden
This was the first temple built in Scandinavia.
A 1981 Church News article about the temple’s announcement pointed out these timeline statistics: “The first nine temples of the Church took 97 years to construct, the second nine 47 years. The third nine were announced within seven years, and the last nine in one news conference.”
