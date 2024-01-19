Menu
Stockholm Sweden Temple

Announced

1 April 1981

Dedicated

2 July 1985

34th temple dedicated
An artist’s rendering of the Stockholm Sweden Temple scheduled to begin renovation in 2023.

Dedication of the Stockholm Sweden Temple

President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Stockholm Sweden Temple in 11 sessions from July 2 to July 4, 1985.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May the dedication of this temple usher in a new era for Thy work in all of Scandinavia and Finland. Bless the missionaries and lead them to those whose hearts are inclined unto the truth.”

Read the Stockholm Sweden Temple dedicatory prayer here.

Timeline of the Stockholm Sweden Temple

April
01
1981
Announced

Plans to construct a temple in Stockholm, Sweden, were announced by President Spencer W. Kimball, 12th President of the Church, on April 1, 1981, during a press conference on Temple Square. It was one of nine temples announced worldwide, making this — at the time — the largest number of temples announced at once.

March
17
1984
Groundbreaking

Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking ceremony and offered the dedicatory prayer for the Stockholm Sweden Temple.

June
10
1985
Open house

An open house for the Stockholm Sweden Temple was held from June 10 to June 22, 1985.

July
02
1985
Dedication

President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Stockholm Sweden Temple in 11 sessions.

August
25
1995
Eriksgata

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia visited the temple grounds during their “Eriksgata” tradition, where the king and queen travel through the country and meet its citizens. President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, accompanied the royal pair alongside other Church leaders.

September
12
2022
Closure announcement

The Church announced that the Stockholm Sweden Temple would be closed in 2023 for extensive renovations.

On March 17, 1984, Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over and offered the dedicatory prayer for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Stockholm temple. This house of the Lord was dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, on July 2, 1985.

On Sept. 12, 2022, the Church announced the Stockholm temple would be closed in 2023 for renovations. A three-year project will aim at expanding the total floor area to 31,000 square feet, nearly doubling the current perimeter of 16,366 square feet.

Part of renovation and expansion, two endowment rooms, each with 40 seats, will be added to the new structure.

Architecture and Design of the Stockholm Sweden Temple

The Stockholm Sweden Temple sits on a 4.47-acre site, spanning 16,366 square feet, measuring 178 feet by 71 feet. An angel Moroni statue is placed atop the tallest spire at 112 feet. The exterior finish consists of masonry with a copper roof.

The exterior consists of four instruction rooms, three sealing rooms and one baptistry.

Sitting next to the temple is a guest house owned and operated by the Church with 120 beds to accommodate traveling patrons during their trip to the temple.

Quick Facts

Closed for Renovations

On Sept. 12, 2022, the Church announced that the Stockholm temple would be closed for renovation in 2023.

Current Temple President and Matron

Bo Christer Bertilson & Nancy Linnea Wennerlund Bertilson

Location

Tempelvägen 5
13742 Västerhaninge
Sweden

Appointments

View schedule and book online

