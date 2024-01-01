Fact #5

In 1953, Gordon B. Hinckley , then a staff member of the Missionary Department of the Church, was tasked by Church President David O. McKay to find a way to present the temple ordinances in eight different languages, a necessity for the diverse cultures who would attend the Bern Switzerland Temple. Brother Hinckley studied the ordinances, prayed often and consulted with President McKay to find an answer, which eventually led him to propose that the ordinances be presented in movie form. The top floor of the Salt Lake Temple was used to film the English video over the course of one year, then videos were filmed for each of the remaining seven languages.