Announcement of the Tarawa Kiribati Temple

On Oct. 4, 2020, President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tarawa, an Oceanian atoll in the island chain of Kiribati. The nation of Kiribati is a collection of 33 Micronesian islands in the mid-Pacific, and it spans over where the equator and international dateline meet.When the temple was announced, Tarawa had around 21,000 Latter-day Saints in two stakes and 37 congregations. The country is currently in the Suva Fiji Temple district, meaning members have to travel 2,168 kilometers (1,171 nautical miles) southeast of Kiribati to attend the house of the Lord.Fiji resident Adolf J. Johannsson , who presided over the Kiribati units for six years as an Area Seventy, said the Saints in the country wept with joy at the announcement. “This is a realization of the prophecy that the Lord will gather his people from all the ends of the earth. ... When the future temple is ultimately dedicated in Tarawa, it will stand as a beacon of the fullness of the gospel for all to see.”