Tarawa Kiribati Temple

4 October 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tarawa, Kiribati, on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference. This was the first among six temples announced in the conference and came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session.
4 October 2020
Ambo
South Tarawa
Kiribati
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Oceanian country of Kiribati, which comprises 33 islands.
In the same talk this first temple in Kiribati was announced, President Russell M. Nelson announced the first temple for the Oceanian country of Vanuatu. Missionary work in Kiribati started in 1975, the same year it started in Port Vila, Vanuatu.
The closest temple to [city] at the time of its announcement was the Suva Fiji Temple, a distance of approximately 1,171 nautical miles away.
