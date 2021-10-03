Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Teton River Idaho Temple

Announced

3 October 2021

Groundbreaking

1 June 2024

Teton River Idaho Temple under construction
Teton River Idaho Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Teton River Idaho Temple 

A temple was announced for Rexburg North, Idaho, by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in the city of Rexburg.

Pioneers first came to Idaho Territory in 1855 when Church President Brigham Young asked 26 Latter-day Saints to settle near the Salmon River. When Idaho became a state in 1890, about one-fifth of the state’s residents were Latter-day Saints. At the time of the Teton River temple’s announcement, the state of Idaho had more than 460,000 members in around 1,200 congregations.

Shelley and John Hegsted used to own a 3,200-square-foot home on the temple site. The home, built in 1914, had been in their family for three generations. “It’s humbled us a lot to think that this is a spot for a temple. We really can’t even believe it,” Shelley told the East Idaho News. “Whatever they do, it will be done right and nice. We just couldn’t be happier. It will be beautiful.”

Timeline of the Teton River Idaho Temple

October
03
2021
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a second temple for the city of Rexburg, Idaho, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 12 other temples.

June
01
2024
Groundbreaking

Ground will be broken for the Teton River Idaho Temple on June 1, 2024. The presiding authority will be Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Central Area presidency.

The Teton River temple was announced on Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. On June 1, 2024, Elder Ricardo P. Giménez will preside over the groundbreaking of this house of the Lord.

Architecture and Design of the Teton River Idaho Temple

According to building plans, the Teton River Idaho Temple will be a three-story edifice of approximately 130,000 square feet. It will stand on a 16.6-acre site west of Second East, between 2000 North (Moody Road) and the North Rexburg exit interchange of Highway 20. Brigham Young University–Idaho resides less than three miles away from the temple site.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show a gray exterior surrounded by tall, arched windows. A tower with arched windows stands above the center of the building.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 October 2021

Groundbreaking

1 June 2024

Groundbreaking To Be Presided by

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez

Location

North Second East
Rexburg, Idaho 83440
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho and the second in the city of Rexburg.

Fact #2

Once the Teton River Idaho Temple is dedicated, Rexburg will be the smallest city in the world to have two temples.

Fact #3

It will be the only Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho without the city in its name.

Fact #4

Originally announced for “Rexburg North, Idaho,” the temple received its current name on Aug. 15, 2022, to differentiate it from the existing Rexburg temple. The Teton River is located around a mile and a half north of the temple site.

Fact #5

After this temple in Rexburg is dedicated, Idaho will become the first U.S. state outside of Utah to have a city with more than one temple.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho and the second in the city of Rexburg.

Fact #2

Once the Teton River Idaho Temple is dedicated, Rexburg will be the smallest city in the world to have two temples.

Fact #3

It will be the only Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho without the city in its name.

Fact #4

Originally announced for “Rexburg North, Idaho,” the temple received its current name on Aug. 15, 2022, to differentiate it from the existing Rexburg temple. The Teton River is located around a mile and a half north of the temple site.

Fact #5

After this temple in Rexburg is dedicated, Idaho will become the first U.S. state outside of Utah to have a city with more than one temple.