Announcement of the Teton River Idaho Temple

A temple was announced for Rexburg North, Idaho, by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference . This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in the city of Rexburg.Pioneers first came to Idaho Territory in 1855 when Church President Brigham Young asked 26 Latter-day Saints to settle near the Salmon River . When Idaho became a state in 1890, about one-fifth of the state’s residents were Latter-day Saints. At the time of the Teton River temple’s announcement, the state of Idaho had more than 460,000 members in around 1,200 congregations. Shelley and John Hegsted used to own a 3,200-square-foot home on the temple site. The home, built in 1914, had been in their family for three generations. “It’s humbled us a lot to think that this is a spot for a temple. We really can’t even believe it,” Shelley told the East Idaho News . “Whatever they do, it will be done right and nice. We just couldn’t be happier. It will be beautiful.”