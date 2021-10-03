In the News
FOLLOW US
3 October 2021
1 June 2024
President Russell M. Nelson announced a second temple for the city of Rexburg, Idaho, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 12 other temples.
Ground will be broken for the Teton River Idaho Temple on June 1, 2024. The presiding authority will be Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Central Area presidency.
3 October 2021
1 June 2024
North Second East
Rexburg, Idaho 83440
United States
This will be the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho and the second in the city of Rexburg.
Once the Teton River Idaho Temple is dedicated, Rexburg will be the smallest city in the world to have two temples.
It will be the only Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho without the city in its name.
Originally announced for “Rexburg North, Idaho,” the temple received its current name on Aug. 15, 2022, to differentiate it from the existing Rexburg temple. The Teton River is located around a mile and a half north of the temple site.
After this temple in Rexburg is dedicated, Idaho will become the first U.S. state outside of Utah to have a city with more than one temple.
This will be the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho and the second in the city of Rexburg.
Once the Teton River Idaho Temple is dedicated, Rexburg will be the smallest city in the world to have two temples.
It will be the only Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho without the city in its name.
Originally announced for “Rexburg North, Idaho,” the temple received its current name on Aug. 15, 2022, to differentiate it from the existing Rexburg temple. The Teton River is located around a mile and a half north of the temple site.
After this temple in Rexburg is dedicated, Idaho will become the first U.S. state outside of Utah to have a city with more than one temple.