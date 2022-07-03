In the News
A temple for Tokyo, Japan, was announced on Aug. 9, 1975, by Church President Spencer W. Kimball. This took place during an area conference held in the Nappon Budokan Arena in Tokyo, with 12,300 Tokyo Latter-day Saints present.
On April 10, 1978, construction for the Tokyo Japan Temple began, but because the site already had mission offices built, a traditional groundbreaking ceremony was not held.
An open house was held from Sept. 15 to Oct. 18, 1980. VIP tours were also held from Sept. 13-15, 1980. Around 48,000 visitors attended this monthlong open house.
The Tokyo Japan Temple was dedicated in seven sessions from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 1980, by Church President Spencer W. Kimball. His second counselor, President Marion G. Romney, joined him at the ceremony.
The temple closed Sept. 29, 2017, for extensive renovations to both the exterior and interior of the structure. A visitors’ center, chapel, area and mission offices and a family history center were added to the site.
An open house for the rededication of the temple was held from June 3 to June 18, 2022. Approximately 19,000 people attended.
The Tokyo Japan Temple was rededicated in three sessions on July 3, 2022, by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency. He was joined by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
5-8-10 Minami Azabu
Minato-kuTokyo 106-0047
Japan
(81) 3-4545-3000
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Japan and the first in Asia.
In 1965, there were 8,892 Church members living in Japan. By the temple’s dedication in 1980, there were 46,000.
It was the fifth temple dedicated outside North America.
This was the only Latter-day Saint temple in Japan that was built in the 20th century.
The Tokyo temple site was acquired in the spring of 1948 for a mission home to be built. The site is located in a neighborhood across the street from Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park. The land the park is located on had once belonged to members of Japan’s Imperial Family.
