Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple

2 April 2023

Announcement of the Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple on April 2, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2023 general conference.

As a former missionary in Tuguegarao City in the Philippines Cauayan Mission, Jared Smith and his companion sometimes walked by a Church-owned plot of land, joking that the Church would build a temple there someday.

“I do not know if that plot of land is going to be used for the temple, but I am excited to hear that a temple is going to be placed in Tuguegarao,” said Smith, from Grace, Idaho. “It will be great for the members, because the closest temple at the moment is a 10-hour drive.”

The first Latter-day Saint missionaries arrived in the Philippines in 1961. The first stake in Tuguegarao City was organized in 1989.

Timeline of the Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tuguegarao City, Philippines, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 2, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple

The Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple will be built in or near Tuguegarao City, Philippines. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Tuguegarao City

Philippines

Appointments

Fact #1

This will be the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 850,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,275 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Tuguegarao City at the time of its announcement was the Manila Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 200 miles away.

Fact #4

This will be the sixth temple on the Philippine island of Luzon.

