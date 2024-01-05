Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple

In the News
2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tuguegarao City, Philippines, on April 2, 2023, during the April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.
2 April 2023
Tuguegarao City
Philippines
This will be the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 850,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,275 congregations.
The closest temple to Tuguegarao City at the time of its announcement was the Manila Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 200 miles away.
This will be the sixth temple on the Philippine island of Luzon.
