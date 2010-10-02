Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Urdaneta Philippines Temple

Announced

2 October 2010

DEDICATED

28 April 2024

An exterior rendering of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple, with a spire on top and palm trees surrounding it.

Rendering of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple

The groundbreaking of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple was presided over by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Jan. 16, 2019. The ceremony was by invitation only, but it was broadcast over Facebook Live to those not in attendance.

In his prayer dedicating the site, Elder Holland said, “The payment of tithing by those who will never live to see this temple is one of the greatest examples of love, brotherhood and sacrifice that we have in the Church of Jesus Christ.”

The Urdaneta Philippines Temple is scheduled to be dedicated April 28, 2024, by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Timeline of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple

October
02
2010
Announced

President Thomas S. Monson announced a house of the Lord for Urdaneta, Philippines, on Oct. 2, 2010, during October 2010 general conference. This announcement came during the first talk of the Saturday morning session.

January
16
2019
Groundbreaking

The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 16, 2019, with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding.

March
15
2024
Open house

A public open house for the Urdaneta Philippines Temple will be held from March 15 to March 30, 2024. A media day will also be held March 12, and invited guests will tour the building from March 13 to March 14, 2024.

April
28
2024
Dedication

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, will dedicate the temple on April 28, 2024, during two sessions.

The Urdaneta temple was announced Oct. 2, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Jan. 16, 2019, and presided over by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

After a public open house from March 15 to March 30, 2024, the Urdaneta Philippines Temple will be dedicated April 28, 2024, by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple

The Urdaneta temple has a rectangular base with rounded corners. External renderings and plans call for long, vertical windows on each side of the house of the Lord and a spire above the front of the building. The temple sits on a lot of 32 acres, with many shrubs and palm trees filling the temple grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, other Church leaders and community leaders holding shovels of dirt at the groundbreaking of the Urdaneta temple.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland arriving at the Urdaneta Philippines Temple site, with two Latter-day Saints next to him holding umbrellas to block sunlight.
A multistake choir of female Latter-day Saints wearing blue dresses and white necklaces, singing at the Urdaneta Philippines Temple groundbreaking ceremony.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland at a pulpit praying and dedicating the Urdaneta temple's site for ground to be broken.
Church members sitting in chairs outside in a congregation as they listen to the Urdaneta Philippines Temple groundbreaking ceremony.
Elder Holland holding a shovel with local leaders at the Urdaneta Philippines Temple groundbreaking.
Elder Holland, community members and Church leaders in a line holding ceremonial golden shovels to break ground on the Urdaneta temple site.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 October 2010

Groundbreaking

16 January 2019

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland

DEDICATED

28 April 2024

TO BE DEDICATED BY

President Dallin H. Oaks

CURRENT PRESIDENT AND MATRON

Roberto Baylon Yu & Ofelia Garin Manarin Yu

Location

Manila North Road
Urdaneta, Pangasinan
Philippines

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.

Fact #2

The Urdaneta temple’s groundbreaking happened more than eight years after its announcement. During this time, three more temples were announced for the Philippines.

Fact #3

Several political leaders attended the temple’s groundbreaking, including the mayor of Urdaneta. Before dedicating the temple site for the groundbreaking, Elder Elder Jeffrey R. Holland said, “This city ... and the entire nation of the Philippines will never ever be the same as a result of the construction of this building.”

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.

Fact #2

The Urdaneta temple’s groundbreaking happened more than eight years after its announcement. During this time, three more temples were announced for the Philippines.

Fact #3

Several political leaders attended the temple’s groundbreaking, including the mayor of Urdaneta. Before dedicating the temple site for the groundbreaking, Elder Elder Jeffrey R. Holland said, “This city ... and the entire nation of the Philippines will never ever be the same as a result of the construction of this building.”