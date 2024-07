Groundbreaking of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple

The groundbreaking of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple was presided over by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Jan. 16, 2019. The ceremony was by invitation only, but it was broadcast over Facebook Live to those not in attendance.In his prayer dedicating the site , Elder Holland said, “The payment of tithing by those who will never live to see this temple is one of the greatest examples of love, brotherhood and sacrifice that we have in the Church of Jesus Christ.”The Urdaneta Philippines Temple is scheduled to be dedicated April 28, 2024, by President Dallin H. Oaks , first counselor in the First Presidency.