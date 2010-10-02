In the News
FOLLOW US
2 October 2010
28 April 2024
Rendering of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Thomas S. Monson announced a house of the Lord for Urdaneta, Philippines, on Oct. 2, 2010, during October 2010 general conference. This announcement came during the first talk of the Saturday morning session.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 16, 2019, with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding.
A public open house for the Urdaneta Philippines Temple will be held from March 15 to March 30, 2024. A media day will also be held March 12, and invited guests will tour the building from March 13 to March 14, 2024.
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, will dedicate the temple on April 28, 2024, during two sessions.
2 October 2010
16 January 2019
28 April 2024
Manila North Road
Urdaneta, Pangasinan
Philippines
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
The Urdaneta temple’s groundbreaking happened more than eight years after its announcement. During this time, three more temples were announced for the Philippines.
Several political leaders attended the temple’s groundbreaking, including the mayor of Urdaneta. Before dedicating the temple site for the groundbreaking, Elder Elder Jeffrey R. Holland said, “This city ... and the entire nation of the Philippines will never ever be the same as a result of the construction of this building.”
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
The Urdaneta temple’s groundbreaking happened more than eight years after its announcement. During this time, three more temples were announced for the Philippines.
Several political leaders attended the temple’s groundbreaking, including the mayor of Urdaneta. Before dedicating the temple site for the groundbreaking, Elder Elder Jeffrey R. Holland said, “This city ... and the entire nation of the Philippines will never ever be the same as a result of the construction of this building.”