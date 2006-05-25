In the News
The Vancouver British Columbia Temple.
The Vancouver temple was announced in letters to local Church leaders on May 25, 2006, by the First Presidency — then consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
Ground was broken for the temple on Aug. 4, 2007. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy, who had been released as president of the North America Northwest Area earlier in the month, presided over the event, and nearly 400 Church members were present.
A public open house was held from April 9 to April 24, 2010. More than 40,000 visitors toured the house of the Lord during this time.
A cultural celebration was held May 1, 2010. Roughly 1,200 youth performed in the celebration, and Church President Thomas S. Monson said it “was truly one of the finest [he had] ever seen.”
The temple was dedicated in three sessions on May 2, 2010, by President Monson.
This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Canada and the first in British Columbia. Temples in the country preceding the Vancouver temple were the Cardston Alberta, Toronto Ontario, Halifax Nova Scotia, Regina Saskatchewan, Edmonton Alberta and Montreal Quebec temples.
It was the first Canada temple announced in the 21st century.
At the time of its dedication, the Vancouver temple served around 22,000 Saints in 91 congregations in British Columbia and northern Washington state.
It was dedicated the same month as the Calgary Alberta Temple groundbreaking ceremony, which was held May 15, 2010.
This temple was dedicated the same month as The Gila Valley Arizona Temple dedication, held May 23, 2010.
The Vancouver temple was the seventh to close for a period of time at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, to minimize the spread of the virus. On March 25, 2020, the First Presidency closed all temples worldwide because of the pandemic.
The temple stands in a residential area home to multiple schools and parks.
Built roughly 10 miles north of the United States-Canada border, the temple is also approximately 11 miles from the Strait of Georgia, which pours into the North Pacific Ocean.
