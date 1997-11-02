In the News
On Feb. 13, 1994, local Church leaders in the Utah cities of Vernal and Roosevelt read a letter in Sunday meetings announcing that the historic Uintah Tabernacle would become a house of the Lord. The First Presidency, who sent the letter, consisted of Presidents Ezra Taft Benson, Gordon B. Hinckley and Thomas S. Monson.
The Vernal Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 13, 1995. The ceremony was presided over by President Hinckley, who was called as 15th President of the Church two months prior.
The Vernal temple open house was held from Oct. 11 to Oct. 25, 1997.
The Vernal Utah Temple was dedicated during 11 sessions from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 1997, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. His counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust; as well as Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin and Elder Neal A. Maxwell of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also participated in the dedication sessions.
This was the 10th Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in Utah.
This was the 30th temple President Gordon B. Hinckley had dedicated or rededicated at the time of the Vernal Utah Temple dedication.
The Vernal Utah Temple was the first house of the Lord built from an existing tabernacle. It was the only temple of its kind until around 18 years later, when the Provo City Center Temple — also built from an existing tabernacle in Provo, Utah — was dedicated in 2016.
The original Uintah Tabernacle took seven years to build and was dedicated in 1907 by President Joseph F. Smith, the sixth president of the Church.
The temple is not only considered a sacred edifice where ordinances of salvation are performed; it is also recognized as a monument dedicated to Latter-day Saints who built the Uintah Tabernacle in 1907 (what the structure was originally called).
The entire interior of the Uintah Tabernacle was removed in order to make room for temple characteristics and features. The chief architect described this construction process: “We kept the outside and built a new building inside.”
The existing structure was so small that architects had to create an addition to the east side of the tabernacle in order to fit all the areas needed to perform ordinances and make covenants.
The original tower of the Uintah Tabernacle was placed in a nearby park and fashioned to look like a gazebo. The current towers on the temple are replicas of this original tower.
Many of the trees on the property are the original trees planted when the Uintah Tabernacle was built.
The stained-glass window on the east side of the Vernal Utah Temple was originally made in the 1920s for the Mt. Olivet Methodist Episcopal Church of Hollywood, California. The Church had bought this building in 1937 to use as a meetinghouse until the early 1990s.
