Architecture and Design of the Vernal Utah Temple

The Vernal Utah Temple was announced Feb. 13, 1994, in a letter from the First Presidency. Ground was broken for the temple on May 13, 1995, with Church President Gordon B. Hinckley presiding.After an open house from Oct. 11 to Oct. 25, 1997, the temple was dedicated during 11 sessions from Nov. 2 to Nov 4, 1997, by President Hinckley.The Vernal Utah Temple is made with clay brick, making it one of few temples without a light exterior. The house of the Lord has two domed towers on the west and east sides of the building, the east tower holding a statue of the angel Moroni. In the wall of the east side of the temple is a stained-glass window depicting the Savior holding a lamb.The landscape has various trees and flowers and a wrought-iron fence with brick pilasters.Inside the temple, the walls are hand-painted and feature sego lilies and wheat stocks — vegetation common to the area. The furniture was made to replicate the style of the early 1900s to honor the temple’s heritage. Pieces of furniture in the celestial room were crafted from horsehair and are replicas of the original armchairs the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles use in the Salt Lake Temple During the construction of the temple, additional brick was needed. Architects were able to manufacture some of the brick to look like the original brick, but they also had donations from a local resident who owned a house dating back to the same time the Uintah Tabernacle was built. The donated home, made from the same brick, provided the necessary additions to completing the temple. An architect stated , “From samples, it was determined fairly accurately that the brick in this house came from the same kiln as the brick used to build the tabernacle.”The brick of the tabernacle was made from local red clay. When the tabernacle was first built, it took three days to bake the clay into bricks. An estimated 1,128 people volunteered over 5,000 hours to dismantle the donated house and salvage 16,000 bricks to use for the new temple.