The sun shines on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Plans to build a house of the Lord in Washington, D.C., were announced on Nov. 15, 1968, six years after the site was selected in 1962.
President Hugh B. Brown, a counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the site for the new temple on Dec. 7, 1968. Church leaders completed the groundbreaking ceremony following the site dedication.
Until the 20th Century, the church would hold the cornerstone ceremony immediately after the temple was completed, rather than during the dedication. President Kimball; President Marion G. Romney, second counselor in the First Presidency; and Elder Hinckley applied mortar to the cornerstone during the Washington D.C. Temple completion ceremony on Sept. 9, 1974.
The temple open house was extended to accommodate more visitors touring the temple. Over 750,000 visitors, including Betty Ford, the United States’ first lady and numerous international dignitaries, attended the temple open house.
President Spencer W. Kimball dedicated the Washington D.C. Temple from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 1974. Ten dedicatory sessions were held.
In order to upgrade mechanical systems and update finishes within the temple, the Washington D.C. Temple was closed in March 2018. It was expected to reopen in 2020, with an open house announced from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, 2020. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the open house and rededication of the temple were postponed.
After the renovations were completed, the temple was opened to the public again for the first time in almost 50 years. The open house dates ran from April 28 to June 11, 2022, and attracted over 250,000 visitors.
President Russell M. Nelson rededicated the Washington D.C. Temple on Aug. 14, 2022, in three sessions.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Maryland.
The Washington D.C. Temple was the first temple built east of the Mississippi River since the 1840s.
The Washington D.C. Temple is one of only five temples featuring an angel Moroni statue holding the gold plates.
The temple's seven-week open house brought in 758,328 visitors, the greatest number of visitors at an open house at the time. The previous record of the most-attended temple open house had been the Los Angeles California Temple, with 662,401 visitors.
