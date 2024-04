The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Profiles for most of these leaders have been published in the Church News since February, and can be found in the callings section of the Church News website, or will be published at a future date. They will begin their service in September or when the new temples are dedicated.

*New temple

Africa Central Area

Africa South Area

Africa West Area

Asia Area

Asia North Area

Brazil Area

Central America Area

Europe Central Area

Europe North Area

Mexico Area

North America Central Area

North America Northeast Area

North America Southeast Area

North America Southwest Area

North America West Area

Pacific Area

Philippines Area

Cebu City Philippines — Normando Ong and Leticia Ong

South America Northwest Area

South America South Area

Utah Area