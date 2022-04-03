Wichita Kansas Temple

In the News
3 April 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Wichita, Kansas, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference — and the first for the Sunflower State.
3 April 2022
North Meridian Avenue
Wichita, Kansas 67204
United States
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Kansas.
When this house of the Lord was announced, this state in the central United States had approximately 38,000 Latter-day Saints among almost 75 congregations.
The closest temple to Wichita is currently the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple, a distance of approximately 150 miles away to the south.
The first missionary work in the Kansas area actually began in 1831 among the native Shawnee and Delaware peoples. The state’s first branch of the Church was organized in 1882 in the central part of Kansas.
The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Wichita, Kansas — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.
