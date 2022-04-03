Menu
Wichita Kansas Temple

3 April 2022

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Wichita Kansas Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Wichita Kansas Temple on April 3, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. A house of the Lord for this south-central Kansas city was among 17 temples announced worldwide that day — and the first for the Sunflower State.

For Debra Acevedo of the Hutchinson Ward, Wichita Kansas Stake, a temple will “be a great blessing” — especially for a member who was doing family history research before joining the Church.

“As the first member in my family to become a member of the Church, I’ve been doing genealogy for years even before becoming a member,” Acevedo said. “That’s what brought me into the Church, the genealogy. I love to go to the temple and do the work for my ancestors.”

Andrew Allen — a fellow Kansan and member of the Leavenworth 2nd Ward, Platte City Kansas Stake — was equally shocked but joyful. “I feel so happy that there [will be] a temple close to people who have had to travel far distances. It really shows that God’s Church is moving along the right path.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY-wn9hu1Wk

Timeline of the Wichita Kansas Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Wichita, Kansas, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference — and the first for the Sunflower State.

The Wichita Kansas Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. On June 20, 2023, the Church announced a site location for a sacred edifice in what is the most populous city in Kansas. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Wichita Kansas Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on June 20, 2023, the Wichita Kansas Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 9,950 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 6.42-acre site at Lot 1 Block 1 of The Moorings Plaza Fourth Addition in Wichita, Sedgwick County, Kansas.

Quick Facts

Location

North Meridian Avenue
Wichita, Kansas 67204
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Kansas.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, this state in the central United States had approximately 38,000 Latter-day Saints among almost 75 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Wichita is currently the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple, a distance of approximately 150 miles away to the south.

Fact #4

The first missionary work in the Kansas area actually began in 1831 among the native Shawnee and Delaware peoples. The state’s first branch of the Church was organized in 1882 in the central part of Kansas.

Fact #5

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Wichita, Kansas — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.

