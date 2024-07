Groundbreaking of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Saints from the Eugene, Oregon, area expressed their excitement and appreciation for the announcement of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. “Each [congregation] in this Willamette Valley area has its own beloved history and memories of special people who helped build the kingdom,” one member said Even the children were excited — one 11-year-old Saint said , “I am looking forward to seeing the Willamette Valley temple be built and to go inside someday.”Presiding at the groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29, 2022, was Elder Valeri V. Cordón , a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America West Area presidency. In his dedicatory prayer, Elder Cordón said , “We acknowledge the first Saints who came to this valley to live peacefully in their humble circumstances. We are grateful for the faithful Saints who live in this area, for their sacrifice, devotion and obedience.”Elder Cordón continued , “We pray that the temple will be a beacon of hope and peace that inspires this community to come unto Christ, even in its construction phase.”