In the News
FOLLOW US
4 April 2021
29 October 2022
A temple for Eugene, Oregon, was announced during general conference on April 4, 2021. President Russell M. Nelson announced this temple along with 19 others.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was held Oct. 29, 2022. The ceremony was presided over by Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America West Area presidency. Attendance was by invitation only.
4 April 2021
29 October 2022
3701 Corporate Way
Springfield, Oregon 97478
United States
This is the third Latter-day Saint temple in Oregon — other temples dedicated in the state before this house of the Lord include the Medford Oregon Temple, dedicated in 2000, and the Portland Oregon Temple, dedicated in 1989.
The temple for Eugene, Oregon, was one of 20 temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2021 general conference. At the time, this was the most temples announced on a single day.
This temple’s name was announced on Sept. 2, 2021. The name was announced the same day that the site location and exterior rendering were released.
Of the nine United States temples announced during April 2021 general conference, the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple was the last of the nine to hold a groundbreaking to start construction.
This is the third Latter-day Saint temple in Oregon — other temples dedicated in the state before this house of the Lord include the Medford Oregon Temple, dedicated in 2000, and the Portland Oregon Temple, dedicated in 1989.
The temple for Eugene, Oregon, was one of 20 temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2021 general conference. At the time, this was the most temples announced on a single day.
This temple’s name was announced on Sept. 2, 2021. The name was announced the same day that the site location and exterior rendering were released.
Of the nine United States temples announced during April 2021 general conference, the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple was the last of the nine to hold a groundbreaking to start construction.