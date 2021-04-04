Menu
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

29 October 2022

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple under construction
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Saints from the Eugene, Oregon, area expressed their excitement and appreciation for the announcement of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. “Each [congregation] in this Willamette Valley area has its own beloved history and memories of special people who helped build the kingdom,” one member said.

Even the children were excited — one 11-year-old Saint said, “I am looking forward to seeing the Willamette Valley temple be built and to go inside someday.”

Presiding at the groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29, 2022, was Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America West Area presidency. In his dedicatory prayer, Elder Cordón said, “We acknowledge the first Saints who came to this valley to live peacefully in their humble circumstances. We are grateful for the faithful Saints who live in this area, for their sacrifice, devotion and obedience.”

Elder Cordón continued, “We pray that the temple will be a beacon of hope and peace that inspires this community to come unto Christ, even in its construction phase.”

Timeline of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

April
04
2021
Announced

A temple for Eugene, Oregon, was announced during general conference on April 4, 2021. President Russell M. Nelson announced this temple along with 19 others.

October
29
2022
Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was held Oct. 29, 2022. The ceremony was presided over by Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America West Area presidency. Attendance was by invitation only.

A temple for Eugene, Oregon, was announced April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Just over a year and a half later, a groundbreaking ceremony for the newly named Willamette Valley Oregon Temple was held Oct. 29, 2022. Elder Valeri V. Cordón presided over the ceremony.

Architecture and Design of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

A house of the Lord for Eugene, Oregon, is being built on a 10.5-acre site. The structure will be located at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield — a suburb of Eugene in the Willamette Valley, where the temple gets its name.

According to building plans, the single-story structure’s area will total approximately 30,000 square feet. The exterior rendering shows a white, layered wall exterior with a large arch leading to the front doors. A single tower in the middle is topped with a four-tier spire.

Flowers and bushes line walkways near the front doors of this house of the Lord. Various trees are also found throughout the temple grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Invited guests participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Springfield, Oregon.
Quick Facts

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

29 October 2022

Groundbreaking presided by

Elder Valeri V. Cordón

Location

3701 Corporate Way

Springfield, Oregon 97478

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This is the third Latter-day Saint temple in Oregon — other temples dedicated in the state before this house of the Lord include the Medford Oregon Temple, dedicated in 2000, and the Portland Oregon Temple, dedicated in 1989.

Fact #2

The temple for Eugene, Oregon, was one of 20 temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2021 general conference. At the time, this was the most temples announced on a single day.

Fact #3

This temple’s name was announced on Sept. 2, 2021. The name was announced the same day that the site location and exterior rendering were released.

Fact #4

Of the nine United States temples announced during April 2021 general conference, the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple was the last of the nine to hold a groundbreaking to start construction.

