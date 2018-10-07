Yigo Guam Temple

Fact #5

Some members from the temple district weren’t able to attend the open house for the Yigo temple due to COVID-19 restrictions that inhibited members from neighboring islands to travel to Guam. In order to help these members learn about the temple, the Church hosted an “ island open house ,” sending informational panels about the temple to those islands, containing samples of the materials used in the temple’s construction and photos of the interior and exterior of the house of the Lord.