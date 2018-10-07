In the News
7 October 2018
22 May 2022
The Yigo Guam Temple.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A temple for Yigo, Guam, was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson during October general conference on Oct. 7, 2018. It was one of 12 temple locations given in his address, the most he had announced in conference until April 2021.
Ground was broken for the Yigo Guam Temple on May 4, 2019. Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, General Authority Seventy and president of the Asia North Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.
The general public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from May 4-14, 2022. Although Church members on the islands around Guam within the temple district weren’t able to attend the open house due to COVID-19 restrictions, informational panels showing the construction materials used for the temple and photos of the interior and exterior were sent to those islands so that the members could learn about the temple.
Church members in Guam celebrated the temple in a local stake center on May 20, 2022. As part of the celebrations, adults, youth and children performed dance and musical numbers.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Yigo Guam Temple on May 22, 2022. The Apostle was joined by Elder John A. McCune, second counselor in the Asia North Area presidency, and Elder Michael John U. Teh, a General Authority Seventy.
In May 2023, The Yigo temple closed for two months for cleanup after Typhoon Mawar struck the island. The temple did not sustain any structural damage, but flooding from the immense downpour saturated the carpets and some furniture inside the Yigo temple. Repairs were scheduled to continue until July 24, 2023.
The Yigo Guam Temple reopened on July 27, 2023, after repairing typhoon damage.
7 October 2018
22 May 2022
321 Chalan Pale Ramon Lagu, Rte 1
Yigo 96929
Guam
View schedule and book online
(1) 671-969-0055
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Guam.
It was one of 12 temples announced in October 2018 general conference, almost double the previous general conference’s seven temples announced six months earlier.
Ground for the Yigo temple was broken on the same day as the groundbreakings for two other temples: the Praia Cabo Verde Temple and the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The temple was built on a site that was already considered sacred by the local indigenous Chamorro culture before the temple was to be built there. Their ancestors had used the site as a hunting ground and accessed a nearby well for water during storms for generations.
Some members from the temple district weren’t able to attend the open house for the Yigo temple due to COVID-19 restrictions that inhibited members from neighboring islands to travel to Guam. In order to help these members learn about the temple, the Church hosted an “island open house,” sending informational panels about the temple to those islands, containing samples of the materials used in the temple’s construction and photos of the interior and exterior of the house of the Lord.
It was dedicated the same month as another temple — the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple, dedicated May 8, 2022.
After the dedication of the Yigo temple, Bishop Rod Boss of the Barrigada Ward told the Church News, “Several families in my ward have been working hard since last year to have temple recommends. And to come in and to see the smiles on their faces as they came in as a family was a really sweet experience for me.”
