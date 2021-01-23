These 16 new mission leaders were recently called — read about them here

The following 16 new mission presidents and companions have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Frederick O. Akinbo, 51, and Marian Akinbo, four children, Ugbor 2nd Ward, Benin City Nigeria Ikpokpan Stake: Nigeria Ibadan Mission, succeeding President Patrick Appianti-Sarpong and Sister Elizabeth Appianti-Sarpong. Brother Akinbo is an Area Seventy and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and ward family history consultant. He was born in Ibadan, Nigeria, to Abraham Akintoye Akinbo and Mogbonjubola Ashake

Ogunwusi.

Sister Akinbo is a Sunday School teacher and former ward Young Women president, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Irrua, Nigeria, to Ekuyiwolo James Iyere and Christiana Iyere.

Gerardo Álvarez, 48, and Ana Laura Perales de Álvarez, three children, Xalostoc Ward, México City Anáhuac Stake: México Guadalajara Mission, succeeding President Miguel A. Reyes Barca and Sister I. Patricia Rodriguez de Reyes. Brother Álvarez is a missionary training center branch president and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the México South Mission. He was born in Ciudad Victoria, México, to Valentin Alvarez Muñiz and Maura Hernandez Acuña.

Sister Álvarez is a ward Primary president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Ciudad Victoria, México, to Juan Perales Lopez and Maria Esther Morales Elizondo.

Marcos Bretón, 49, and Janet Bretón, three children, Villa Olga Ward, Santiago Dominican Republic East Stake: Dominican Republic Santiago Mission, succeeding President Michael B. Cowan and Sister Amelia D. Cowan. Brother Bretón is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission. He was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to Feliciano Bretón Gonzalez and

Miledys Cátala.

Sister Bretón is a seminary and institute teacher and former ward Relief Society president, Family Search support missionary, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and temple and family history consultant. She was born in Santiago, Dominican Republic, to Juan Maria Paulino Bernard and Maria Esperanza Genao.

Brian M. Brough, 43, and Tora Brough, five children, Mantua 2nd Ward, Brigham City Utah Box Elder Stake: Massachusetts Boston Mission, succeeding President Fotios Mavromatis and Sister Virginia Mavromatis. Brother Brough is a stake presidency counselor and former bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Australia Sydney South Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Monte James Brough and Ada Lanette Brough.

Sister Brough is a Primary activities leader and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher, Primary music leader, Primary pianist, Nursery leader and Cub Scout leader. She was born in Burley, Idaho, to Paul Morgan Woodhouse and Claudia Goodrich Woodhouse.

Thaddeus M. Brown, 47, and Raylene R. Brown, seven children, Buffalo Ridge Ward, Cheyenne Wyoming East Stake: North Carolina Charlotte Mission, succeeding President Detlef H. Adler and Sister Jutta H. V. Adler. Brother Brown is a stake president and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, Scoutmaster, institute teacher and missionary in the California Ventura Mission. He was born in Chadron, Nebraska, to Douglas Mitchell Brown and Charlotte Shaw Brown.

Sister Brown is a seminary teacher and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher, Primary music leader, Nursery leader, ward Young Women camp director and institute teacher. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Howard B Rawlings and Jeanette Allen Rawlings.

Richard E. Collins, 60, and Theresa A. Collins, four children, Midvale 5th Ward, Midvale Utah Stake: Arkansas Bentonville Mission, succeeding President Jeff Strong and Sister Sara Strong. Brother Collins is a ward clerk and former stake presidency counselor, young single adult bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, service missionary and missionary in the Netherlands Amsterdam Mission. He was born at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to Richard Ellison Collins Sr. and Patricia Anne Smith Blau.

Sister Collins is a ward Young Women president and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, Young Women adviser, ward Young Women camp director, Relief Society teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Primary teacher, and service missionary. She was born in Long Beach, California, to Charles Ernest Knowles and Antoinette Lamoreaux Erickson.

Robert W. Ferrell, 54, and Lori Ann Ferrell, nine children, Enterprise Ward, Morgan Utah West Stake: Perú Lima Central Mission, succeeding President Michael B. Strong and Sister Cristin Strong. Brother Ferrell is a stake missionary preparation teacher and former young single adult stake president, high councilor, young single adult bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santiago Mission. He was born in Mountain View, California, to James Roger Ferrell and Claudia Kay Ferrell.

Sister Ferrell is a stake missionary preparation teacher and former stake missionary, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, trek coordinator, institute teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Peru Trujillo Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Craig Edward Andrew Godwin and Ladawn Hamilton Godwin.

Michael Hamilton, 49, and Stephanie Hamilton, five children, Newport News 1st Ward, Newport News Virginia Stake: Spain Madrid Mission, succeeding President Philip K. Bussey and Sister Cathy H. Bussey. Brother Hamilton is a stake president and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Spain Seville Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Monty Daniel Hamilton and Linda Faye Hamilton.

Sister Hamilton is a Primary activity leader and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, Young Women adviser and Primary music leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to Michael Andrew Bersick and Sarah Josephine Hancock.

Justin Harding, 45, and Bridget Harding, six children, Granite Ridge Ward, Sandy Utah Granite View Stake: Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission, succeeding President Daniel F. Dunnigan and Sister Cindy A. Dunnigan. Brother Harding is an elders quorum presidency counselor and former stake missionary, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president, assistant ward clerk, Sunday School teacher, ward mission leader and missionary in the New York Rochester Mission. He was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Clyde F. Harding and Marsha Hollingshead Harding.

Sister Harding is a ward Young Women president and former stake missionary, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward Primary music leader and Nursery leader. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Karl V. Millsaps and Glenda A. Thomasson.

Darrin J. Kasteler, 51, and Jennie Kasteler, four children, Wollochet Ward, Gig Harbor Washington Stake: California Oakland/San Francisco Mission, succeeding President Paul M. Durham and Sister Maren J. Durham. Brother Kasteler is a stake president and former high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Japan Tokyo North Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Richard Mix Kasteler and Vicki Lynn Clark.

Sister Kasteler is a Gospel Doctrine teacher and former ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and Primary teacher. She was born in Chehalis, Washington, to Dan Jay Agnew and Linda Ann Child.

Thomas L. Kunz, 63, and LaDawn Kunz, seven children, Magnolia 1st Ward, Tomball Texas Stake: Ghana Kumasi Mission, succeeding President Stephen C. Webster and Sister W. Rosely Webster. Brother and Sister Kunz served as senior missionaries in the Sierra Leone Freetown Mission. Brother Kunz is a ward mission leader and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, stake mission president, elders quorum president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Germany Munich Mission. He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Leonard Robert Kunz and Elvenia Pazdera.

Sister Kunz is a ward temple and family history consultant and former branch Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and Primary teacher. She was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Gareth Elwood Ogden and Arlene Porter Ogden.

Craig Marsden, 59, and S. Elaine Marsden, five children, Willow Creek Ward, Morgan Utah North Stake: Argentina Bahía Blanca Mission, succeeding President Robert W. Hymas and Sister Katherine Ann Hymas. Elder and Sister Marsden are senior missionaries in the México México City West Mission. Elder Marsden is a former mission presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, temple ordinance worker, Church-service missionary and missionary in the Peru Lima South Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Ralph Davenport Marsden and Vivian Johnson Marsden.

Sister Marsden is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward temple and family history consultant, temple

ordinance worker, seminary teacher, Church-service missionary and missionary in the Venezuela Maracaibo Mission. She was born in Richfield, Utah, to Richard Burt Johnson and Sylvia Jane Johnson.

Steven E. Pennington, 57, and Rachel Pennington, five children, Moscow YSA Ward, Moscow Idaho Stake: Argentina Neuquén Mission, succeeding President Jorge R. Cardozo and Sister Iris S. Gonzalez-Underwood de Cardozo. Brother Pennington is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Peru Arequipa Mission. He was born in San Bernardino, California, to Jerry Lee Pennington and

Patricia Rae Pennington.

Sister Pennington is a young single adult Relief Society adviser and stake cultural arts director and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Relief Society teacher, Primary music leader and seminary teacher. She was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Terrance Burton Johnson and Marlene Helen Watson.

Jeff M. Simpson, 57, and Karen Z. Simpson, three children, Valley View 10th Ward, Salt Lake Valley View Stake: Washington Yakima Mission, succeeding President Tom K. Jackman and Sister Margi C. Jackman. Brother Simpson is a stake missionary preparation instructor and former stake president, stake Young Men president, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Korea Seoul Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Max B. Simpson and Marilyn Simpson.

Sister Simpson is a stake missionary preparation instructor and Primary music leader and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Salt Lake City to Rudolf Hermann Karl Zander Jr. and Carolyn Christensen Zander.

Terry M. Slezak, 57, and Kristie L. Slezak, five children, O’Fallon Ward, Lake St Louis Missouri Stake: Argentina Santa Fe Mission, succeeding President Paul A. Westover and Sister Deniece Westover. Brother Slezak is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, high councilor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, ward mission leader, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission. He was born in Mobile, Alabama, to Louis Slezak and Veretta Sue Slezak.

Sister Slezak is a Primary activities leader and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, ward Young Women presidency secretary, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher and Primary pianist. She was born in Boulder, Colorado, to Don Alter and Patricia Ann Donaca.

Edwin Tandiman, 53, and Christine D. Tandiman, four children, West Jordan 27th Ward, West Jordan Utah Stake: Indonesia Jakarta Mission, succeeding President Greg P. Mackay and Sister Sheila G. Mackay. Brother Tandiman is a bishopric counselor and former high councilor, bishop, high priests group leader, elders quorum presidency counselor and missionary in the Indonesia Jakarta Mission. He was born in Makassar, Indonesia, to Piet Hein Tandiman and Tjan Gin Lan Tandiman.

Sister Tandiman is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Primary presidency counselor and Young Women adviser. She was born in Brigham City, Utah, to Marvin Henry Dalley and Kaylene Dalley.