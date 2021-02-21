Learn about these 16 recently called mission presidents and their companions

The following 16 new mission presidents and companions have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Richard C. Baquiran, 51, and Ma. Ionie T. Baquiran, two children, Quezon City 3rd Ward, Quezon City Philippines South Stake: Philippines Laoag Mission, succeeding President Mark M. Peterson and Sister Cathlene J. Peterson. Elder Baquiran is an Area Seventy and former stake president, high councilor, stake mission president, bishop, Sunday School teacher, ward mission leader and missionary in the Philippines Cebu Mission. He was born in Enrile, Philippines, to Roberto Catabian Baquiran and Carmen Dangaran Casibang Baquiran.



Sister Baquiran is a self-reliance specialist and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and ward missionary. She was born in San Miguel, Philippines, to Virgilion Tecson and Asuncion Tecson.

Danford C. Bickmore, 58, and Lisa Bickmore, two children, Shasta View Ward, Redding California Stake: Barbados Bridgetown Mission, succeeding President Alan L. Fisher and Sister Elizabeth H. Fisher. Brother Bickmore is a seminary teacher and former stake president, high councilor, bishop and missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Danford Critchlow Bickmore and Marilyn McFarland Bickmore.



Sister Bickmore is a stake Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Carl Edward Rischer and Joleen Barbara Rischer.

Kelly T. Burgener, 59, and Elizabeth W. Burgener, six children, Oakbrook Ward, Rexburg Idaho Stake: Thailand Bangkok Mission, succeeding President Todd M. Hammond and Sister Noelle Green Hammond. President Burgener is a stake president, and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Thailand Bangkok Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Melvin William Burgener and LaRee Tueller Burgener.



Sister Burgener is a stake history specialist and former stake Primary president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Cub Scout leader and Young Women adviser. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Robert Murray Wilkes and Estella Woodruff Wilkes.

Aroldo B. Cavalcante, 50, and Christiana Cavalcante, four children, Setúbal Ward, Recife Brazil Boa Viagem Stake: Brazil Rio de Janeiro South Mission, succeeding President Heltmar M. Gunça and Sister Mariluce G. Gunça. Brother and Sister Cavalcante previously served as an interim mission president and companion in the Brazil Recife North Mission. Elder Cavalcante is an Area Seventy and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Brazil Recife South Mission. He was born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Brazil, to Aroldo Barreto Cavalcante and Maria Ferreira Freitas.



Sister Cavalcante is a ward Young Women president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Brazil, to Francisco Wanderley Bezerra Leite and Maria Goretti Ramalho.

Hok On Chan, 56, and Kwan Ying Chan, one child, Yuen Long 2nd Ward, Hong Kong China New Territories Stake: China Hong Kong Mission, succeeding President Dennis L. Phillips and Sister May Phillips. President Chan is a stake president and former stake mission president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch executive secretary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the China Hong Kong Mission. He was born in Hong Kong, China, to Pui Hing Chan and Pui Ching Cheng.



Sister Chan is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Hong Kong, China, to Kam Cheung Chan and Sung Tai Wong.

Lance R. Davis, 58, and Karen J. Davis, four children, Alpine 9th Ward, Alpine Utah Stake: Canada Calgary Mission, succeeding President Stephen A. Keung and Sister Cindy Keung. Brother Davis is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward Primary teacher and missionary in the New Zealand Auckland Mission. He was born in Salem, Oregon, to Roy Glennor Davis Jr. and Phyllis Nadine Davis.



Sister Davis is a former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and Primary teacher. She was born in Los Angeles, California, to Harry Stuy and Catherine Stuy Verkijk.

Antonio F. Faúndez, 53, and Andrea L. Faúndez, four children, América Ward, Santiago Chile San Bernardo Stake: Paraguay Asunción Mission, succeeding President Kimball R. Hansen and Sister Christine E. Hansen. Elder Faúndez is an Area Seventy and former assistant area director of public affairs, mission presidency counselor, region welfare chairman, stake president, stake presidency counselor and bishop. He was born in Santiago, Chile, to Antonio Faundez Muñoz and Carmen Maureira Muñoz.



Sister Faúndez is a seminary teacher and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher Primary teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Santiago, Chile, to Teobaldo Gustavo Castillo Cisternas and Nancy Orielle de Castillo Figueroa.

Luis A. Ferrizo, 44, and Natalia Ferrizo, four children, Carrasco Ward, Montevideo Uruguay East Stake: Argentina Buenos Aires East Mission, succeeding President Daniel G. Gifford and Sister Heidi N. Gifford. President Ferrizo is a stake president and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Argentina Salta Mission. He was born in Trinidad, Uruguay, to Luis Alberto Ferrizo and Frieda Krell Kähler.



Sister Ferrizo is a ward Primary president and former stake Primary president, ward Young Women president and seminary teacher. She was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, to Eduardo Risso Guedes and Jeanet Echeverria.

Karl J. Fields, 63, and Melanie A. Fields, four children, Purdy Branch (Correctional Facility), Gig Harbor Washington Stake: Taiwan Taichung Mission, succeeding President Bradley W. Card and Sister Cynthia J. Card. Brother Fields is a branch president and former stake president, bishop, elders quorum president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Taiwan Taipei Mission. He was born in Gooding, Idaho, to Wesley David Fields and Doris Fields.



Sister Fields is a branch Relief Society president and former stake temple and family history consultant, ward Primary president, Relief Society compassionate service coordinator, Primary teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in San Jose, California, to Paul Kent Merrill and Rae Ann Merrill.

Ray Holt, 61, and Jackie L. Holt, six children, Friendswood 1st Ward, Friendswood Texas Stake: Perú Lima South Mission, succeeding President Mark A. Richey and Sister Kristin Richey. Brother Holt is a branch presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Ecuador Quito Mission. He was born in Tremonton, Utah, to Clyde Mervin Holt and Sonja Norr Holt.



Sister Holt is a former stake Primary president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader and seminary teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Jack Akira Muramoto and Kate Kimiye Muramoto.

Gregg A. Lindsey, 59, and Darla M. Lindsey, four children, Plum Creek Ward, Castle Rock Colorado Stake: Brazil Teresina Mission, succeeding President Adonai R. Lago and Sister Simone C. Lago. Brother Lindsey is a stake president and former high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, ward Young Men president, Young Men adviser, ward clerk, ward mission leader, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Brazil Porto Alegre Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Gerald Herbert Lindsey and Beth Ellen Lindsey.



Sister Lindsey is a primary pianist, stake music chairman, stake choir director and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, Primary music leader, ward choir director, institute teacher and missionary in the Guatemala Guatemala City North Mission. She was born in Brigham City, Utah, to Dennis Jensen Reeder and Ilene Diane Reeder.

Nilson J. Moraes, 56, and Keila Moraes, three children, Jardim Atlântico Ward, Florianópolis Brazil Stake: Mozambique Beira Mission. Brother and Sister Moraes are former senior missionaries in the Cape Verde Praia Mission. Brother Moraes is a former mission presidency counselor, bishop and bishopric counselor. He was born in Tubarão, Brazil, to Nelson João de Moraes and Rosa Maria de Silva.



Sister Moraes is a YSA Relief Society adviser and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and mission secretary. She was born in Curitiba, Brazil, to Derli Sontag and Gertrudes Bronner.

Veasna Kuonno Neang, 39, and Chanthy Thol, four children, Chbar Ampov Branch, Phnom Penh Cambodia East District: Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission, succeeding President John W. Lewis and Sister LaCinda Lewis. Brother Neang is a district president and former branch president, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum president, branch Young Men president, Sunday School teacher and young single adult leader. He was born in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to Kuonno Seng and Mealy Sin.



Sister Neang is a branch Primary secretary and former branch Relief Society presidency counselor and branch Sunday School teacher. She was born in Cambodia to Thol Net and Ra Hel.

M. Fred Purcell, 62, and Kylene Purcell, six children, Inland Empire Ward (Samoan), Rialto California Stake: Samoa Apia Mission, succeeding President Francis A. Ho Ching and Sister Lanett Ho Ching. Brother Purcell is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Samoa Apia Mission. He was born in Apia, Samoa, to Tingey Merrill Purcell and Vera Ta’eleileumete Atiga Purcell.



Sister Purcell is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women camp director, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Nursery leader and seminary teacher. She was born in Logan, Utah, to DeVaughn Christian Petersen and Colleen Farmer Petersen.

Steve Shih Ning Yang, 56, and Helene Mei Jyan Yang, two children, Lingya Ward, Kaohsiung Taiwan South Stake: Taiwan Taipei Mission, succeeding President Michael L. Peterson and Sister Shelley P. Peterson. Brother Yang is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, branch president, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, seminary teacher and missionary in the Taiwan Taipei Mission. He was born in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, to Tao Yang and Ruei Lien Fu.



Sister Yang is a ward Relief Society president and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women President, Primary teacher, institute teacher and missionary in the Taiwan Taichung Mission. She was born in Taoyuan, Taiwan, to Han Peng and Huei Shan Chang.

Faustino Ziga, 55, and Leticia Miranda De Ziga, three children, Viveros Ward, Cuautla México Stake: Bolivia La Paz El Alto Mission, succeeding President Juan C. Borja Leal and Sister Patricia Z. Leaño de Borja. Brother Ziga is an elders quorum teacher and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, branch president, high priest group leader, elders quorum president and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Pochutla, México, to Faustino Ziga Hernandez and Petra de Ziga Barrera.



Sister Miranda De Ziga is a Sunday School teacher and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Sta Rosalia, México, to Jaime Miranda Aguilar and Esperanza Lopez Espinoza.