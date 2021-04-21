First Presidency announces 2021-2022 area leadership assignments

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency participate in the 2020 Mission Leadership Seminar, transmitted worldwide via technology on June 26, 2020.
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced changes in the Church’s area leadership assignments, which will become effective on Aug. 1. The changes affect the Presidency of the Seventy and area presidencies. 

All members of area presidencies are General Authority Seventies or Area Seventies.

There are currently 22 areas in the Church — six that span the United States and Canada, with 16 more outside those two countries.

Beginning in 1984, the Church established areas to direct the work in geographic locations. The area presidencies for the United States and Canada will work from Church headquarters; area presidencies outside of the United States and Canada operate from area offices in each assigned area. The Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area is administered from headquarters.

Download a PDF chart of the General Authorities and general officers of the Church

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles acts under the direction of the First Presidency “to build up the Church, and regulate all the affairs of the same in all nations. … 

“The Seventy are to act in the name of the Lord, under the direction of the Twelve … in building up the Church and regulating all the affairs of the same in all nations” (Doctrine and Covenants 107:33-34).

The First Presidency, 2021.
The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, 2021.
The Presidency of the Seventy, Aug. 1, 2021.
2021-2022 Area Leadership

United States and Canada

North America Central Area presidency, 2021.
North America Northeast Area presidency, 2021.
North America Southeast Area presidency, 2021.
North America Southwest Area presidency, 2021.
North America West Area presidency, 2021.
Utah Area presidency, 2021.
Outside the United States and Canada

Africa Central Area presidency, 2021.
Africa South Area presidency, 2021.
Africa West Area presidency, 2021.
Asia Area presidency, 2021.
Asia North Area presidency, 2021.
Brazil Area presidency, 2021.
Caribbean Area presidency, 2021.
Central America Area presidency, 2021.
Europe Area presidency, 2021.
Europe East Area presidency, 2021. *Elder Kyrylo Pokhylko is an Area Seventy.
Mexico Area presidency, 2021.
Middle East/Africa North Area presidency, 2021. It is administered from Church headquarters. Elder Jeffrey H. Singer is an Area Seventy.
Pacific Area presidency, 2021.
Philippines Area presidency, 2021.
South America Northwest Area presidency, 2021.
South America South Area presidency, 2021.
