Learn about these 42 new stake presidencies called to serve around the world

BALLESTEROS PHILIPPINES STAKE: (March 21, 2021) President — Randy Andres Ursulum, 45, Center for Leadership Communication MPA and MBA coordinator; succeeding Donald M. Credo; wife, Irene Rivad Belen Ursulum. Counselors — Julius Lascano Carpio, 34, self-employed foreman; wife, Ruth Bruce Reginaldo Carpio. Hansey Mercado Dela Cruz, 35, Development Bank of the Philippines Service Corp. driver; wife, Chi-Chi-Urbanozo Barsarse Dela Cruz.

BELÉM BRAZIL STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — Osvaldo Felipe de Sousa Barbosa, 30, SENAC infrastructure manager; succeeding Elias Cesar Pinheiro Srur; wife, Shyrlley Cristina Tavares de Araújo Barbosa. Counselors — Erick Wendel Silva Margalho, 34, Pará State mililtary police; wife, Ana Carolina Ernesto Mendes Margalho. Pedro Henrique Santos Dos Santos, 34, Amazon Cred adviser; wife, Deucilene Furtado de Lima Dos Santos.

BELO HORIZONTE BRAZIL WEST STAKE: (April 11, 2021) President — Daniel José Luiz Rieiro, 41, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; succeeding Carlos Alberto Perez Cavalheiro; wife, Gardenia Lima Feitosa Ribeiro. Counselors — André de Castro Mattos, 31, Clínica Odontologica owner; wife, Letícia Flurucava Sá Gomes Mattos. Elias Jose de Souza Marçal, 49, manager; wife, Luisa Karlal Santos Siqueira Marçal.

BENIN CITY NIGERIA UGBOWO STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Monday Desmond Abiola, 41, University of Benin lecturer; succeeding Odion C. Oide; wife, Harriet Osarenkhoe Abiola. Counselors — Oghenekaro Edafe Kosin, 29, Seminaries and Institutes administrative assistant; wife, Adetju Simileoluwa Adedokun Kosin. Romeo Izogie Egharevba, 40, self-employed school head; wife, Oluchi Peace Igbojionu Egharevba.

CANOAS BRAZIL NORTH STAKE: (March 21, 2021) President — Eduardo Castro Germano, 44, Court of Justice of the State of Rio Grande do Sul judicial registrar; succeeding Gibran Borges Zoccoli; wife, Cristiane Geschwandtner Germano. Counselors — José Carlos Serafim da Silva, 52, micro businessman; wife, Waster Ester de Oliveira Costa da Silva. Jose Antonio de Oliveira Viegas, 38, Engessa Segurança vigilante; wife, Andreia Camargo Viegas.

CARUARU BRAZIL STAKE: (March 21, 2021) President — Alexsandro Tabosa Mendes de Oliveira, 39, João Batista Gomes da Silva administrative manager; succeeding Eraldo Ferreira Lima; wife, Letice Aparecida Alves Oliveira Tabosa. Counselors — Thiago Rohamis Da Silva, 34, Thiago Autopeças director; wife, Ana Claudia Tabosa Mendes de Oliveira. Fernando Bezerra Da Silva, 40, Efanai banking correspondent; wife, Rosimeri Da Conceição Silva.

CEDAR CITY UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (March 14, 2021) President — Ryan Chad Carter, 58, Carter Enterprises Inc. secretary and treasurer; succeeding Dustin J. Callister; wife, Sherene Sorenson Carter. Counselors — Jeffrey William Jones, 54, Seminaries and Institutes institute teacher; wife, Polly Petersen Jones. Todd Robert Gabrielsen, 61, Grove Menus vice president of operations; wife, Elizabeth Ence Gabrielsen.

CHAMBERSBURG PENNSYLVANIA STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Jason Darrell Call, 42, Blue Ridge Risk Partners chief operating officer; succeeding Leonard A. Loski; wife, Dadra Suzanne Cleveland Call. Counselors — Scott Lee Burke, 48, Liberty Tax Service and Burke S&A Holding Inc self-employed; wife, April Lynn McLaughlin Burke. Donald Drew Bishop II, 46, Salix specialty pharmaceutical sales; wife, Charissa Elna Keeffer Bishop.

CONCEPCIÓN CHILE STAKE: (Feb. 28, 2021) President — Alfredo Abelardo Rivas Riquelme, 41, Corporación Educacional Quidico director; succeeding Carlos A. Urzua; wife, Monica Andrea Oliva Quiroga. Counselors — Franklin Patricio Godoy Peña, 42, Centro de Salud Familiar O’Higgins health promotion and environment manager; wife, Alice Yanette Enciso Formigli. Carlos Alfonso Uruza Carrillo, 38, Codelco senior engineer; wife, Pamela Alejandra De Urzúa Garrido.

COPIAPÓ CHILE STAKE: (Feb. 21, 2021) President — Michelle Angelo Garcia Diaz, 37, Transporte administrator; succeeding Henry P. Díaz Olivares; wife, Nicole Mabel Campos Cortes. Counselors — Marcos Emigdio Escobar Donoso, 53, Sociedad Punto del Cobre S.A. operator control room; wife, Olga Matilde Burgos Muñoz. Carlos Eduardo Pizarro Avalos, 47, Servicio de Gobierno Interior civil servant; wife, Modesta Gladys de Pizarro Campillay Lopez.

GALLUP NEW MEXICO STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Bruce Brondon Shaheen, 38, Sundance Dental Care dentist; succeeding Tommy D. Haws; wife, Megan Marie Steel Shaheen. Counselors — Gordon Thomas Merayo, 45, self-employed veterinarian; wife, Retha Trishell Wengert Merayo. David Andrew Gibbons, 41, Gallup-McKinley County Schools educator; wife, Jennifer Dolores Evans Gibbons.

GUATEMALA CITY MILAGRO STAKE: (April 11, 2021) President — Héctor Estuardo Ramírez Helena, 33, Seminaries and Institutes administrative assistant; succeeding Gustavo E. Nova Gomez; wife, Ingrid Julisa Mérida Patzán de Ramírez. Counselors — Eduardo Alejandro Jacobo Jimenez, 31, Municipality of Guatemala assistant and Directorate of Geographic Systems data processor analyst; wife, Marian Victoria Leal Cermeño. Mynor Geovanni Arrecis Galiano, 47, cook; wife, Yojana Azucena Cabañas Diaz de Arrecis.

HANFORD CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Jameson Clark Birrell, 43, West Hills Community College District mathematics instructor; succeeding Kesley G. Andersen; wife, Marci Renee Roe Birrell. Counselors — James Lester Myers, 54, Stockwell, Harris, et al managing attorney; wife, Laura Celina Guajardo Myers. Parker Raymond Sever, 50, City of Hanford chief of police; wife, Pamela Dawn Smith Sever.

KEIZER OREGON STAKE: (April 11, 2021) President — Langdon George Smith III, 42, Smith Morgan LLP attorney; succeeding Neil J. Nelson; wife, Linae Marie Wiltbank Smith. Counselors — Nathan Nelson Hurst, 44, Leavitt Group of Portland vice president; wife, Maile Lois Allowitz Hurst. Kendall Thomas Pyper, 45, Silver Falls Family Dental Care PC general dentist; wife, Lainie Kathleen Perez Pyper.

KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO MONT NGAFULA STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Nzuzi Emmanuel Khonde, 40, Seminaries and Institutes area administrative assistant; succeeding Etienne L. Tshisekedi Muamba; wife, Mbele Huguette Ngabu Khone. Counselors — Kinzana Pacha Bunga, 30, Université Pédagogique Nationale/Kinshasa-RDC assistant, teacher and researcher; wife, Claris Bwesa Mfutila Bunga. Boris Mbolela Kabeya, 33, United States Agency for International Development supervisory procurement specialist; wife, Bijoux Ngoya Kabeya.

LAS VEGAS NEVADA MEADOWS STAKE: (April 11, 2021) President — Victor Estuardo Arredondo Velasquez, 36, American Heart Association senior director of community impact; succeeding David H. Brady; wife, Brenelly Sabrina Flores Barraza Arredondo. Counselors — Kevin Dee Bunderson, 64, Bunderson Racing self-employed; wife, Lisa Sue Dillingham Bunderson. Richard Scott Crafts, 54, K Construction Inc. president; wife, Kimberly Layne Jones Crafts.

LIMA PERÚ CARABAYLLO STAKE: (Jan. 17, 2021) President — Juan Jesus Mayaute Franco, 52, Peruvian State PVP; succeeding Jack E. Morales Silva; wife, Gloria Justina de Mayaute Onton Contreras. Counselors — Wenceslao Ramos Cabezas, 47, FOPESA machinist; wife, Gladys de Ramos Vilcapoma Peña. Fernando Freddy Piscoya Malaver, 49, G y A Constructores S.A.C. commercial adviser; wife, Edith Luisa de Piscoya Chavez Rodriguez.

LIMA PERÚ MARANGA STAKE: (Feb. 28, 2021) President — Miguel Angel Serrano Malca, 40, freelance psychologist; succeeding Carlos E. Gonzales; wife, Jackeline del Pilar de Serrano Carrion Valentin. Counselors — Jose Alejandro Mora Arevalo, 32, Kindfisher SAC operations manager; wife, Ytafrancis Chavarry Sanchez. Renzo Luis Reyna Cabrera, 36, National Intelligence Directorate head of training and development; wife, Cinthia Isabel Gomez Solorzano.

LOGAN UTAH CACHE STAKE: (March 7, 2021) President — Richard Brad Ellis, 58, Icon Health and Fitness engineering project manager; succeeding David M. Simmons; wife, Teresa Katherine Ward Ellis. Counselors — Kaylon Jeffrey Anderson, 38, Department of Defense structural engineer; Stephanie Taylor Anderson. Jacob Garrett Stacy, 42, Paradise Creek Recovery Center clinical therapist and program manager; wife, Nicole Lee Cannon Stacy.

MALANDJI DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (March 7, 2021) President — Maweja Fabrice Mulopo, 33, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints administrative assistant; succeeding Patrick O. Mawongo; wife, Mbala Marleine Ngalula. Counselors — Teck David Muand’Aseng, 63, Université Pédagogique de Kananga teacher; wife, Esther Mbelu. Kapembi Théophile Sabangu, 37, CADIMEK database manager; wife, N’saka Josephine Nankama.

MANAMA BAHRAIN STAKE: (April 23, 2021) President — Daniel John Swendsen, 43, Saudi Arabian Oil Company senior counsel; succeeding Kent L. Christensen; wife, Heather Ann Mortensen Swendsen. Counselors — Edwin David Ivey, 53, Saudi Aramco Oil Company business development; wife, Carol Lynn Woods Ivey. Matthew Philip Willden, 43, Saudi Aramco human resources business partner; wife, Shannon Workman Willden.

MANAUS BRAZIL STAKE: (March 7, 2021) President — Jose Nunes Coimbra Silva, 38, self-employed; succeeding Cleber Rômulo Leandro Ferreira; wife, Carla Vanessa Silva Pereira Coimbra. Counselors — José Augusto Viana Guimarães, 53, H Stern master of jewelry; wife, Mara Nubia Ramos Maia Guimarães. Jaisson Miyosi Oka, 34, Nucleo de Socioeconomia da Universidade Federal do Amazonas researcher; wife, Amanda Rocha da Silva Oka.

MANTECA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Weste Kade Petersen, 47, Stanislaus Union School District elementary school principal; succeeding Douglas P. Maxfield; wife, April Emeline Stevens Petersen. Counselors — Kenneth Robert Brown, 543, Owen J. Brown & Associates president; wife, Allison Anderson Brown. Michael Joshua Hendricks, 50, Workday application software developer; wife, Kenna Michelle Mosley Hendricks.

MARTINSBURG WEST VIRGINIA STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Aaron Patrick Gravelle, 53, U.S. Department of Energy program manager; succeeding Timothy D. Harrast; wife, Marion Ruth Hamilton Gravelle. Counselors — Hanssar Chacón Ugalde, 46, CRISPR Therapeutics director of global pharmacovigilance and risk management operations; wife, Anabelle Chacon Aviles. Dustin Dean Paxman, 41, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs chief of problem management; wife, Annika Kaarina Kerttula Paxman.

MONTEVIDEO URUGUAY EAST STAKE: (March 14, 2021) President — Juan Pablo Cortez, 43, TATA S.A. DeNarvez Groupe manager; succeeding Luis A. Ferrizo Krell; wife, Eliana Celeste Cabaña Cortez. Counselors — Maico Erwing Fros Fros, 42, agribusiness owner; wife, Ana Karen Munilla Arballo Fros. Diego Jose Borba Botta, 34, GRIDO Helados sales manager; wife, Analia Bettina Arambillet Garcia.

MURRAY UTAH YSA STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — Stephen Craig Johnson, 69, Broadway media CEO; succeeding K. Bruce Boucher; wife, Beth Myers Johnson. Counselors — James Ray Hicken, 59, NICE inContact vice president of strategy and business development head of U.S. channels; wife, Patricia Sumsion Hicken. Bradley Alan Clark, 54, Seminaries and Institutes teacher; wife, Nicole Dobson Clark.

OGDEN UTAH STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — David Jensen Halverson, 57, Halverson Mechanical Inc. president and CEO; succeeding Kent H. Collins; wife, Camille Vaughan Halverson. Counselors — Jeffrey Norris Heiner, 45, MarketStar director of sales; wife, Emilie McFarland Heiner. Jonathan Taylor Petty, 53, Seminaries and Institutes seminary teacher; wife, Tamara Jacquelin Stoddard Petty.

OREM UTAH SUNCREST STAKE: (Feb. 7, 2021) President — Jed Eugene Smith, 42, BambooHR vice president of sales; succeeding Jason C. Jensen; wife, Nyla Rae Stott Smith. Counselors — Dennis William Patten, 67, BYU director; wife, Joyce Ann Childs Patten. James Philip Crandall Jr., 53, Equity Real Estate real estate agent; wife, Christine Ann Hegarty Crandall.

PAGO PAGO SAMOA MALAEIMI STAKE: (Feb. 21, 2021) President — Fiatamalii Apulu, 37, GHC Reid warehouse supervisor; succeeding Sonny Aiono; wife, Valasi Lam Yen Apulu. Counselors — Laupule Slia, 60, retired; wife, Tauva Tiatia Solia. Tito Santana Tuimaseve, 36, Port Administration seaport police; wife, Ailua Annmarie Leota Tuimaseve.

PAGO PAGO SAMOA MAPUSAGA STAKE: (Feb. 14, 2021) President — Jason Seitoga Magalei, 47, American Samoa Government high school teacher, physical education; succeeding Faapito Auapaau; wife, Taliilagi Tufele Magalei. Counselors — Jashua Tiave Aiono, 34, McConnell Dowell office manager; wife, Maelynn Maave Musu Aiono. Mapu Mote Si’ufanua, 48, retired; wife, Vera Penny Purcell Si’ufanua.

PORT-AU-PRINCE HAITI NORTH STAKE: (March 14, 2021) President — Lucien Amazan, 36, U.S. Embassy administrative clerk; succeeding Géthro Nerosil; wife, Finechara Pierre Amazan. Counselors — Guerby Pierre, 46, Vilbon Import Export senior accountant; wife, Benita Joseph. Evens Jeudy, 34, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints BSH supervisor; wife, Evelyne Béatrice Verdiné Jeudy.

PERRY UTAH STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Justin Scott Palmer, 48, Utah Transit Authority project manager and self-employed entrepreneur; succeeding Darrell M. Eddington; wife, Megan Jo Steele Palmer. Counselors — Christopher Ward Southwick, 51, John Watson Chevrolet finance manager; wife, Michele Hadley Southwick. Benjamin Neil Ashcroft, 46, Water and Energy Systems Technology chemical engineer; Kristen Brimley Ashcroft.

POSADAS ARGENTINA STAKE: (March 7, 2021) President — Gabriel Hernan Rodriguez, 46, Track Mar SACI branch manager; succeeding Christian O. Fernández; wife, Laura Concepcion Valdez Rodriguez. Counselors — Nicolas Hernan Ortiz, 37, General Council of Education – Missions teacher; wife, Rita Mariana Coronel Ortiz. Sebastian Fernando Acosta, 32, public accountant; wife, Veronica Mia Tau de Acosta.

PRESTON IDAHO NORTH STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Ronald Harvey Smellie, 52, Webb Funeral Home owner and funeral director; succeeding Richard C. Swainston; wife, Heather Webb Smellie. Counselors — LaWrell D Cook, 56, West Side School District mathematics teacher; wife, JoDee Foster Cook. Michael Francis Romney, 43, self-employed business owner and CEO; wife, Nicole Dawn Craford Romney.

PROVO UTAH MARRIED STUDENT 1ST STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — Ronald Kjar Gubler, 67, retired; succeeding Jay T. Bishoff; wife, Mary Sue Mills Gubler. Marc M Modersitzki, 52, US Synthetic marketing director; wife, Marci Larson Modersitzki. Jared Eli Swain, 47, Cottonwood Healthcare owner and managing partner; wife, Holly Taylor Swain.

SAN RAFAEL CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 14, 2021) President — Trever Bradley Burgon, 42, QURE Healthcare vice president; succeeding William T. Gibson; wife, Lindy Forsberg Burgon. Counselors — Cameron DeVere Dennis, 55, Landscapes Unlimited Inc. owner; wife, Babette-Marie Loraine Dennis. Bret Wesley Matson, 38, Tech Home Inc. owner; wife, Natalia Escoto Rodriguez Matson.

SARATOGA SPRINGS UTAH STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Jordan Tuttle Erickson, 46, Infuse Medical founding partner and new business development; succeeding Mark R. Wilkinson; wife, Heather Michelle Rudy Erickson. Counselors — Jason Dayne Petersen, 47, NuVista Plastic Surgery president and owner; wife, Melinda Jean Muse Petersen. Jon Ryan Woodbury, 42, Fishbowl Inventory LLC product manager; wife, Laura Janette Oliver Woodbury.

SHAUMBURG ILLINOIS STAKE: (April 11, 2021) President — Brent Kenneth Smith, 44, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Department employee; succeeding Corbin E. Coombs; wife, Amy Kathleen Van Camp Smith. Counselors — Jairo Alberto Mejia, 59, ACCESS Community Health Network chief medical officer; wife, Martha Isabel Renteria-Mejia. James Lobark Skidmore, 57, J. Rettenmaier USA LP senior account manager; wife, Nanci Lea Albin Skidmore.

SHEFFIELD ENGLAND STAKE: (March 21, 2021) President — Graeme Cameron Lindsay Holt, 51, H&H Group brand strategist; succeeding Mark A. Dundon; wife, Joanna Wendy Phillipson Holt. Counselors — Richard Thomas Walshaw, 39, ninteen47 Ltd. director; wife, Beth Maria Young Walshaw. Simon Victor Wainwright, 56, Buro Happold partner; wife, Jill Bradley Wainwright.

ST GEORGE UTAH SUNSET STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — Wade Axel Jensen, 43, Washington County principal; succeeding Craig D. Astle; wife, Dani Lane Shaheen Jensen. Counselors — Brent Milton Brindley, 54, Brindley Sullivan PLLC attorney; wife, Joy Ann Evans Brindley. Louis William Durante III, 51, self-employed business owner; wife, Shaunna Leen Pierson Durante.

ST GEORGE UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (Feb. 14, 2021) President — Kelly Ray Taysom, 49, St. George Regional Hospital Intermountain Health Care cardiovascular manager; succeeding D. Randall Rynearson; wife, Karry Camille Mc Phail Taysom. Counselors — Robert Mac Whatcott, 62, Whatcott & Associates president, owner and CPA; wife, Deana Hafen Whatcott. Ira Daniel McArthur, 47, Red Sands Inc. business owner; wife, Jennifer Chatterton McArthur.

UPOLU SAMOA NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Alema Pu’eutu, 52, retired; succeeding Lolenisio L. Neria; wife, Jacinta Faaifo Leafa Pu’eutu. Counselors — Aukuso Rasch Jr., 39, Church school TVET trainer; wife, Teena Mulitalo Rasch. Enele Tonumaipea, 41, taxi driver; wife, Tulotu Iuli Tonumaipea.