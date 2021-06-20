New mission leaders called to serve in Brazil

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Marco Becegato and Jacqueline Becegato Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Marco Becegato, 49, and Jacqueline Becegato, three children, Baeta Neves Ward, São Bernardo Brazil Stake: Brazil Juiz de Fora Mission, succeeding President Paulo C. Loureiro and Sister Nadia M. Loureiro. Brother Becegato is a high councilor and former area For the Strength of Youth director, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Brazil Curitiba Mission. He was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Lourival Becegato and Clarice Maria Becegato.

Sister Becegato is a ward Relief Society president and former area For the Strength of Youth director, stake Primary president, stake Young Women president, stake Seminary teacher and missionary in the Brazil Curitiba Mission. She was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Joaquim de Oliveira and Vilma Catarina Mottola Oliveira.