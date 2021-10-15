Download the October 2021 chart of the general authorities and officers of the Church

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in October 2021 are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download below.

During the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the release of six General Authority Seventies.

Elder J. Devn Cornish, Elder Timothy J. Dyches, Elder David F. Evans, Elder Robert C. Gay, Elder James B. Martino and Elder Terence M. Vinson were released and given emeritus status. Each had turned 70 years old during the past year, the traditional age of release of General Authority Seventies.

President Eyring also noted the death of Elder Dean M. Davies in August. Elder Davies had served as a General Authority Seventy for one year and a counselor in the Church’s Presiding Bishopric for eight years. He would have been released as a General Authority Seventy at this general conference.

