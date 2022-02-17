The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Sue Arsenault and Paul Arsenault Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

E. Paul Arsenault and Susanna Knopfel Arsenault, Kirkland Ward, Montréal Québec Mount Royal Stake, called as president and matron of the Montreal Quebec Temple, succeeding President Ghislain Labbé and Sister Suzie Elza Labbé. President Arsenault is a temple ordinance worker and a former bishop, branch president and high councilor. A business process improvement specialist, he was born in Oshawa, Ontario, to Ernest Arsenault and Bernice Desroches Arsenault.

Sister Arsenault is a ward temple and family history consultant and temple ordinance worker and a former stake Young Women president, branch Relief Society president and seminary teacher. A massage therapist, she was born in Timmins, Ontario, to Gerhard Knopfel and Else Schmidt Knopfel.

Ted Baldwin and Vanessa Baldwin Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Edward William Baldwin and Vanessa Ann Wilson Baldwin, Richards Bay Branch, Richards Bay South Africa District, called as president and matron of the Durban South Africa Temple, succeeding President Leon A. Holmes and Sister Elizabeth A. Holmes. President Baldwin is an assistant area auditor and a former district president, bishop and branch president. A retired ICT manager for King Cetshwayo District Municipality, he was born in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa, to Julius Alfred Houtekiet Baldwin and Anna Baldwin.

Sister Baldwin is a ward Primary president and district Relief Society presidency counselor and a former ward Young Women president. She was born in Vereeniging, Gauteng, South Africa, to Arthur Gordon Wilson and Sheila Ann Wilson.

Julie Greer and Leonard D. Greer Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Leonard Dare Greer and Julie Neville Greer, Cameron Ranch Ward, Gilbert Arizona Highland East Stake, called as president and matron of the Gilbert Arizona Temple, succeeding President Gordon J. Hall and Sister Janis Hall. President Greer is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former Area Seventy, Washington Kennewick Mission president, stake president, stake presidency counselor and bishop. A shareholder at Raymond, Greer & McCarthy P.C., he was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Menlo Dare Greer and Barbara Fern Greer.

Sister Greer is a temple ordinance worker and ward music chair and a former mission president companion, ward Relief Society president, Young Women adviser and institute instructor. She was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Robert Taylor Neville and Maxine Neville.

John Hodgman and Victoria K. Hodgman Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

John C Hodgman and Victoria Joyce Kelly Hodgman, Los Gatos Ward, Saratoga California Stake, called as president and matron of the Oakland California Temple, succeeding President Charles W. Walton and Sister Lizabeth W. Walton. President Hodgman is an Oakland California Temple presidency counselor and a former Utah Provo Mission president, stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired executive officer in the biotechnology industry, he was born in Ogden, Utah, to Kenneth C Hodgman and Mary Muriel Cossette.

Sister Hodgman is an assistant to the matron of the Oakland California Temple and a former mission president companion, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Samuel Wallace Kelly and Joyce Kelly.

Brent Holladay and Dana Holladay Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brent Richins Holladay and Dana Vorwaller Holladay, Lake Emma Ward, Lake Mary Florida Stake, called as president and matron of the Orlando Florida Temple, succeeding President Dennis D. Berry and Sister Lavaun Berry. President Holladay is a welfare storehouse manager, patriarch and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired chief deputy, Clerk of Courts, Seminole County, Florida, he was born in Denver, Colorado, to Don Thomson Holladay and Mary LaVon Holladay.

Sister Holladay is a welfare storehouse manager and stake seminary supervisor, and a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Udine, Italy, to Louis Blaine Vorwaller and Joyce Vorwaller.

James Toronto and Diane Toronto Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James Albert Toronto and Diane Gillett Toronto, Pleasant View 6th Ward, Provo Utah Sharon East Stake, called as president and matron of the Rome Italy Temple, succeeding President Craig N. Pacini and Sister Julie Pacini. President Toronto is a former Central Eurasian Mission and Italy Catania Mission president, stake president, bishop and high councilor. A faculty member at Brigham Young University, he was born in Indio, California, to Robert Felt Toronto and Clara Rogers Toronto.

Sister Toronto is a former mission president companion, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. A former elementary and university educator, she was born in Burley, Idaho, to Joseph Andreas Gillett and Maida Ingram Gillett.

Maria Manuela Tsuchiya and Edison Tsuchiya Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Edison Ideo Tsuchiya and Maria Manuela Videira Santos Tsuchiya, Sacavém Ward, Lisbon Portugal Stake, called as president and matron of the Lisbon Portugal Temple, succeeding President Calisto Coelho and Sister Fernanda Coelho. President Tsuchiya is Lisbon Portugal Temple presidency counselor and a former stake president, branch president and high councilor. He was born in São José Dos Campos, Brazil, to Kenjiro Tsuchiya and Kiyosu Mito.

Sister Tsuchiya is an assistant to the matron of the Lisbon Portugal Temple and a former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Chaves, Portugal, to Zulmira da C. P. dos Santos.

Machiel Williams and Brian Williams Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brian Morris Williams and Machiel DeWitt Williams, Byrd Springs Ward, Huntsville Alabama Stake, called as president and matron of the Birmingham Alabama Temple, succeeding President Albert Nielsen and Sister Charla Nielsen. President Williams is an institute teacher and a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor and temple ordinance worker. A retired physical therapist, he was born in Ogden, Utah, to Leland Ray Williams and Janet Williams.

Sister Williams is an institute teacher and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Donald Francis DeWitt and Eliza LaRue DeWitt.