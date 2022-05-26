The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Luis Ariel Merlo Pineda and Amparito Sosa de Merlo Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Luis Ariel Merlo Pineda and Amparito Sosa de Merlo, Fesitranh Ward, Fesitranh Honduras Stake, called as president and matron of the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple, succeeding President Germán Laboriel and Sister Lourdes P. Espinal Laboriel. President Merlo is a patriarch, Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former mission presidency counselor, stake president and bishop. A retired construction supervisor for the Church, he was born in Danlí, El Paraíso, Honduras, to Felix Merlo Castellanos and Maria Luisa Pineda Florean.

Sister Merlo is a ward Relief Society president, institute teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Tegucigalpa, Francisco Morazan, Honduras, to Armando Silva and Felipa de Jesus Sosa.