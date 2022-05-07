Video: Finding a sense of calm, quiet in the temple

Visitors to the renovated Washington D.C. Temple enter the sacred edifice and then walk across a “bridge” or hallway to the temple. The path between the recommend desk and the temple proper is an opportunity for guests to feel the outside world drain away, said Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

“I guess it’s no accident that this temple sits right on the Beltway, because everyone sees it. But you’re right in the middle of traffic,” she said.

Still, when visitors enter the temple, they feel a sense of calm. “For me, as someone who has worshipped in the temple for almost 40 years, I need that in my life. There are very few places that are silent, and I need the silence of the temple to be able to hear the voice of God. And I’m so grateful for that gift.”

A new Church News video, titled “The Quiet of the Temple,” features interviews with Sister Sharon Eubank and Sister Reyna I. Aburto of the Relief Society general presidency.

“President [Russell M.] Nelson has announced 100 temples,” said Sister Aburto. “Isn’t that beautiful? That shows the acceleration of the Lord’s work on the earth, that He wants more people to make covenants with Him and with our Heavenly Father. And hearts are being prepared so more people will accept the gospel of Jesus Christ. And I think that is a beautiful thing.”