Elder Alfred Kyungu: ‘To Be a Follower of Christ’

Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2021 general conference. He shared four of the Savior’s qualities one can develop to be a better disciple of Him. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Kyungu

“To be a follower of Christ is to strive to conform our actions, conduct and lives to those of the Savior. It is to acquire virtues. It is to be a true disciple of Jesus Christ.”

“Let us have the courage to do what is right, even when it is unpopular; the courage to defend our faith and to act by faith.”

“Let us sincerely forgive each other to obtain the forgiveness of the Father. … Forgiveness is required of us to be truly disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Summary of Elder Kyungu’s talk

What does it mean to be a follower of Christ? It is to acquire His virtues. One can try to imitate four of His many qualities.

First, humility. Jesus Christ taught humility and humbled Himself to glorify His Father. Living in humility brings peace.

Second, courage. Teaching in the temple at age 12, Christ demonstrated early in His life a good sense of courage. The words of the Prophet Joseph Smith reflect Lord’s encouragement: “Brethren, shall we not go on in so great a cause? … Courage, brethren; and on, on to the victory!” (Doctrine and Covenants 128:22).

Third, forgiveness. President Russell M. Nelson taught that one gift the Savior offers all is the ability to forgive through His Atonement. “Let us sincerely forgive each other to obtain the forgiveness of the Father. … Forgiveness is required of us to be truly disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Fourth, sacrifice. As President M. Russell Ballard taught, sacrifice is the demonstration of pure love. “My prayer is that by following Jesus Christ and drawing upon the blessings of His Atonement, we become more and more humble, we are more courageous, we forgive more and more, and we sacrifice more for His kingdom.”

About Elder Kyungu