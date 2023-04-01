Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘The Greatest Easter Story Ever Told’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2023 general conference. He detailed the Easter story in 3 Nephi and invited all to consider the Book of Mormon’s witness of the resurrected Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.
How can individuals and families model the teaching and celebration of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection — the Easter story — with the same balance, fullness and religious tradition as His birth — the Christmas story?
In addition to verses about Easter in the New Testament, Latter-day Saints have “perhaps the most magnificent Easter scriptures in all of Christianity” — the Book of Mormon account of the resurrected Christ’s visit to the new world.
“In reality, the Book of Mormon shares the greatest Easter story ever told. Let it not be the greatest Easter story never told. I invite you to look at the Book of Mormon in a new light and consider the profound witness it bears of the reality of the risen Christ as well as the richness and depth of the doctrine of Christ. …
“The Book of Mormon is ‘Another Witness of Jesus Christ’ because throughout its sacred pages, one prophet after another testifies not only that Christ would come, but that He did come. …
“His visit as a resurrected Savior, introduced by God the Father, is a most glorious and triumphant Easter message. It will help our families gain a personal testimony of Jesus Christ as our Savior and Redeemer, who broke the bands of death.”
“In reality, the Book of Mormon shares the greatest Easter story ever told. Let it not be the greatest Easter story never told.”
“We cannot stand as witnesses of Jesus Christ until we can bear witness of Him.”
“My dear brothers and sisters, studying regularly from this book about Jesus Christ will change your life.”
See the full text of Elder Stevenson’s talk: ‘The Greatest Easter Story Ever Told’
Who is Elder Stevenson?
- Elder Gary E. Stevenson was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had been serving as the presiding bishop since 2012.
- Elder Stevenson has lived more than nine years in Japan — first as a missionary serving in the Japan Fukuoka Mission, then as president of the Japan Nagoya Mission from 2004 to 2007, and as area president of the Church’s Asia North Area from 2008 to 2012. In 2016, he joined President Russell M. Nelson, who dedicated the Sapporo Japan Temple, and later accompanied President Henry B. Eyring as he rededicated the Tokyo Japan Temple in 2022.
- He met his wife, Sister Lesa Jean Higley Stevenson, at Utah State University. The couple married Aug. 20, 1979, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, and are the parents of four sons.
