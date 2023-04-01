Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘The Greatest Easter Story Ever Told’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 1, 2023.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2023 general conference. He detailed the Easter story in 3 Nephi and invited all to consider the Book of Mormon’s witness of the resurrected Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

How can individuals and families model the teaching and celebration of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection — the Easter story — with the same balance, fullness and religious tradition as His birth — the Christmas story?

In addition to verses about Easter in the New Testament, Latter-day Saints have “perhaps the most magnificent Easter scriptures in all of Christianity” — the Book of Mormon account of the resurrected Christ’s visit to the new world.

“In reality, the Book of Mormon shares the greatest Easter story ever told. Let it not be the greatest Easter story never told. I invite you to look at the Book of Mormon in a new light and consider the profound witness it bears of the reality of the risen Christ as well as the richness and depth of the doctrine of Christ. …

“The Book of Mormon is ‘Another Witness of Jesus Christ’ because throughout its sacred pages, one prophet after another testifies not only that Christ would come, but that He did come. …

“His visit as a resurrected Savior, introduced by God the Father, is a most glorious and triumphant Easter message. It will help our families gain a personal testimony of Jesus Christ as our Savior and Redeemer, who broke the bands of death.”

“In reality, the Book of Mormon shares the greatest Easter story ever told. Let it not be the greatest Easter story never told.” “We cannot stand as witnesses of Jesus Christ until we can bear witness of Him.” “My dear brothers and sisters, studying regularly from this book about Jesus Christ will change your life.”

Who is Elder Stevenson?

