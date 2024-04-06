Brother Michael T. Nelson: ‘Relationships Influence Choices’

Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024.

Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference. He shared how the story of Helaman and the stripling warriors teaches leaders and parents today how to strengthen the youth of the Church. The following is a summary of what he said.

Summary of Brother Nelson’s talk

Like Helaman leading the stripling sons of the Ammonites, leaders and parents “can be powerful examples to the youth of how disciples of Christ live today.”

Helaman was trustworthy, loved and saw the potential in the Ammonite sons, built strong relationships and counseled with them, followed his leaders and kept his covenants, and was supported by parents and leaders. “Helaman helped the young Ammonites to see how a valiant disciple of Jesus Christ lived.”

The restored Church of Jesus Christ “is organized to help the youth fulfill their great purpose in these latter days.” All members can participate in strengthening the youth.

Resources include scriptures, teachings of prophets and the General Handbook. “The entire ward will be blessed and strengthened as members focus on the rising generation.”

“We express our confidence in the youth by offering support and direction, without taking over.” For youth to experience joy and growth, step back and allow them to learn through counseling together, choosing an inspired course and putting a plan into action.

“Our youth amaze us with their courage, their faith and their abilities. As they choose to be fully engaged disciples of Jesus Christ, His gospel will be etched upon their hearts.”

Notable quotes

“We can be powerful examples to the youth of how disciples of Christ live today.”

“We express our confidence in the youth by offering support and direction, without taking over.”

“Our youth amaze us with their courage, their faith and their abilities.”

Who is Brother Nelson?

Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor of the Young Men general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of La

Brother Michael T. Nelson was sustained as the second counselor in the Young Men general presidency on April 1, 2023.

Brother Nelson is a partner and chief financial officer in a commercial and residential real estate investment company.

He and his wife, Barbara, served as mission leaders in the California San Bernardino Mission (1998-2001).

What has Brother Nelson done recently?

In January, Brother Nelson spoke at BYU-Idaho about how God wants His children to experience making righteous choices for themselves.

He posted on social media in February a message to young men that the Lord has “great confidence” in them.

Follow Brother Nelson on Facebook and Instagram.