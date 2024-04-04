President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks through video message during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Millions will tune in this weekend, April 6-7, to the April 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

April 2024 general conference — the Church’s 194th Annual General Conference — will feature messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders. Five general sessions will be for all individuals, families and friends.

Below is information about the conference schedule, how to watch and what happened during the October 2023 general conference.

This article will be updated with videos, talk summaries, session highlights, photo galleries, news and announcements from the April 2024 general conference.

Session schedule for April 2024 general conference

There will be three sessions on Saturday, April 6, and two on Sunday, April 7.

Saturday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Saturday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

Saturday evening session, 6 p.m. MDT.

Sunday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Sunday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

All five general sessions, including the Saturday evening session, are for all audiences. The morning and evening sessions are scheduled to last two hours and the Saturday evening session 90 minutes.

How to watch the April 2024 general conference

April 2024 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide in several languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts, the General Conference YouTube channel, Gospel Stream and the Gospel Library app. Sessions will also be streamed live in English on KSL-TV and BYUtv. It’s also available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal Mormon” (for live Spanish interpretation).

Announcements prior to the April 2024 general conference

What happened during the October 2023 general conference?

At the conclusion of the October 2023 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced 20 new temple locations and also invited all to have an eternal perspective and “think celestial.” His message was prerecorded, and he watched conference remotely as he recovered from a recent fall.

“Your choices today will determine three things: where you will live throughout all eternity, the kind of body with which you will be resurrected and those with whom you will live forever. So, think celestial,” he said.

Then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, also watched it remotely as he continued to recuperate from recent health challenges.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square included 10 international singers from eight countries and territories. More international singers will participate in this weekend’s conference, as well.

Since the October 2023 general conference, President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, died on Nov. 12, 2023. President Holland is now the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Patrick Kearon was ordained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Dec. 7, 2023, to fill the vacancy left in the quorum after the death of President Ballard.