Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘Covenant Confidence through Jesus Christ’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2024 general conference. Elder Soares taught about the meaning of “covenant confidence through Jesus Christ.” The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Soares’ talk summary

To have “covenant confidence through Jesus Christ” means trusting in the quiet, yet certain, assurance of receiving the blessings that God promises for those who keep their covenants — a blessing needed amid the challenging circumstances of the day.

This “holier and higher” confidence comes as disciples of Christ make covenants with the Lord in the temple. It fortifies, strengthens and empowers those who keep their covenants to overcome doubt, despair, hopelessness and trials.

“Such confidence is the pinnacle of our divine connection with God and can help us increase our devotion to, and gratitude for, Jesus Christ and His infinite sacrifice.”

Confidence through Jesus Christ is gained with humility, living a righteous life and honoring covenants made in the temple. The Savior asks each attendee to come to the temple spiritually prepared.

The ongoing building of temples will continue to excite, inspire and bless the Church. Yet more importantly, as Latter-day Saints change their preparation to enter the house of the Lord, they will change their experiences in the temple, which will also transform their lives outside of the temple.

“May this transformation fill us with confidence in our holy covenants made with God through Jesus Christ.”

Notable quotes

“If there is one thing we could possess — and one thing we could pass on to our children and grandchildren that would help each in the tests and trials ahead — it would be confidence in the covenants made through Jesus Christ.”

“Preparation isn’t just for those going to the temple for the first time. We should all be perpetually preparing to go to the house of the Lord.”

“The house of the Lord is where we can be transformed in higher and holier ways.”

Who is Elder Soares?

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | The Church of Jesus Christ of La

Elder Ulisses Soares was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, he is the first and only person from South America to serve in the quorum.

Both Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Fernandes Soares, served in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. They began dating after their missions when they ran into each other at a stake dance. They have three children.

Elder Soares was an accountant and auditor for multinational corporations in Brazil and, later, director for temporal affairs in the Church area office in São Paulo.

What has Elder Soares done recently?

