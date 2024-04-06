Sister J. Anette Dennis: ‘Put Ye On the Lord Jesus Christ’

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2024 general conference. She spoke about the power of a covenant relationship with God. The following is a summary of what she said.

Sister Dennis’ talk summary

Choosing to be part of a covenant enhances and deepens “our relationship with [God].”

Baptism by immersion is symbolic of the Savior’s death and Resurrection. “With our baptism we symbolically put on Christ.”

The ordinance of the sacrament is symbolic of Christ’s flesh and blood. “We again put on Christ as we make a new covenant each week.”

Everything in the house of the Lord points to the Savior and His atoning sacrifice.

“Our temple garment reminds us that the Savior and the blessings of His Atonement cover us throughout our lives. As we put on the garment of the holy priesthood each day, that beautiful symbol becomes a part of us.”

Romans 13:14 says, “Put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ.”

“By keeping my covenants and obligations with God, including wearing the garment of the holy priesthood, my very life can become a personal symbol of my love and deep gratitude for my Savior, Jesus Christ and my desire to have Him with me always.”

Someone does not have to wait for a mission or marriage to make temple covenants. Choose a deeper relationship with God by making covenants with Him in the house of the Lord.

Notable quotes

“Each person on earth is a beloved son or daughter of God. When we choose to be part of a covenant, it enhances and deepens our relationship with Him.”

“As we choose to draw nearer to Him through a covenant relationship, it allows Him to draw nearer to us and more fully bless us.”

“As part of the temple endowment, we are authorized to wear the garment of the holy priesthood. It is both a sacred obligation and a sacred privilege.”

Who is Sister Dennis?

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints | The Church of Jesus Christ of La

What has Sister Dennis done recently?

