Sister J. Anette Dennis: ‘Put Ye On the Lord Jesus Christ’

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2024 general conference. She spoke about the power of a covenant relationship with God. The following is a summary of what she said.
Sister Dennis’ talk summary
Choosing to be part of a covenant enhances and deepens “our relationship with [God].”
Baptism by immersion is symbolic of the Savior’s death and Resurrection. “With our baptism we symbolically put on Christ.”
The ordinance of the sacrament is symbolic of Christ’s flesh and blood. “We again put on Christ as we make a new covenant each week.”
Everything in the house of the Lord points to the Savior and His atoning sacrifice.
“Our temple garment reminds us that the Savior and the blessings of His Atonement cover us throughout our lives. As we put on the garment of the holy priesthood each day, that beautiful symbol becomes a part of us.”
Romans 13:14 says, “Put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ.”
“By keeping my covenants and obligations with God, including wearing the garment of the holy priesthood, my very life can become a personal symbol of my love and deep gratitude for my Savior, Jesus Christ and my desire to have Him with me always.”
Someone does not have to wait for a mission or marriage to make temple covenants. Choose a deeper relationship with God by making covenants with Him in the house of the Lord.
Notable quotes
“Each person on earth is a beloved son or daughter of God. When we choose to be part of a covenant, it enhances and deepens our relationship with Him.”
“As we choose to draw nearer to Him through a covenant relationship, it allows Him to draw nearer to us and more fully bless us.”
“As part of the temple endowment, we are authorized to wear the garment of the holy priesthood. It is both a sacred obligation and a sacred privilege.”
Who is Sister Dennis?
- Sister J. Anette Dennis was sustained as first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency during April 2022 general conference and began her service on Aug. 1, 2022.
- Sister Dennis met her husband, Brother Jorge Dennis, while on a cultural trip to Hermosillo, Mexico, with the BYU Spanish department. They were married in September 1980 and are the parents of four children.
- She served with her husband as he presided over the Ecuador Guayaquil West Mission from 2013 to 2016. Toward the end of their service, on April 16, 2016, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Ecuador, which killed almost 700 people and injured about 16,600.
What has Sister Dennis done recently?
