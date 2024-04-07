Seeking higher joy: Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ share the path to happiness

Individuals stand outside for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

When Milton Wright — father of Orville and Wilbur Wright — took his first and only flight, he shouted with delight to go higher. He was experiencing pure joy — a joy that Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said he has also known while flying a plane.

“And yet, as amazing as that joy is, there is an even higher kind of joy,” Elder Ucthdorf said in his talk during the Saturday evening session of April 2024 general conference.

He spoke about that higher joy — where it comes from, how it enters a person’s heart, and how people can experience it in greater measure.

While everyone wants to be happy, happiness is hard to find for many people. They may be looking in the wrong places, explained Elder Uchtdorf. Worldly happiness does not last, because it cannot.

It must also be acknowledged that life comes with sorrow, disappointment, sadness and remorse. Feeling sad is not a sign of failure, Elder Uchtdorf said. But the gospel of Jesus Christ is the “good news of great joy,” he said, referring to Luke 2:10. And 2 Nephi 2:25 says that “men are that they might have joy.”

God offers an eternal joy, a higher and more profound joy — “a joy that transcends anything this world offers. It is the joy that endures heartbreak, penetrates sorrow, and diminishes loneliness.”

Elder Uchtdorf invited everyone to draw near to God, look for joy, and bring joy to others around them.

“May we all seek and find the higher joy that comes from devoting our lives to our Heavenly Father and His beloved Son,” he said.

Individuals stand outside for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

The plan of happiness

In the Sunday morning session, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained that the Father’s plan for His children is designed to bring them home. This plan is called the plan of redemption, the plan of mercy, the plan of salvation and the great plan of happiness.

“The intent of the Father’s great plan of happiness is your happiness, right here, right now, and in the eternities. It is not to prevent your happiness and cause you instead worry and fear.”

The intent of the Father’s all-reaching plan is to save, redeem and extend mercy — thereby bringing happiness.

One of Jesus’ most consistent invitations was that people change and repent and come unto Him. With His grace, keeping the commandments and changing one’s nature are all within reach, Elder Kearon said.

Joy in discipleship

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, also shared how to experience true joy in the Saturday evening session.

“Knowing what we know from having lived our spiritual experiences is priceless. Being true to that knowledge gives us freedom. It gives us joy,” she said.

She testified that there is joy in repenting, praying and reading the Book of Mormon daily; in partaking of the sacrament every Sunday; and in going to seminary.

“There is joy in doing good,” Sister Spannaus said. “There is joy in being faithful to the God of the universe, the Savior of the world, the King of Kings. There is joy in being a disciple of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Massimo De Feo, General Authority Seventy, shared the story of Bartiemus from the Gospel of Mark in his Saturday afternoon talk. As Bartiemus obeyed the Lord’s command to rise, he acted in faith — casting away his garment and going to Jesus.

By throwing away his beggar’s coat, the man got rid of all excuses, explained Elder De Feo.

“He might have thought, ‘I don’t need this anymore, now that Jesus has come into my life. This is a new day. I’m done with this life of misery. With Jesus I can start a new life of happiness and joy in Him, with Him and through Him. And I don’t care what the world thinks of me. Jesus is calling me, and He will help me live a new life.’”

Elder De Feo called this a remarkable change. Those who leave the natural man behind, repent, and begin a new life in Christ keep a clear spiritual vision.

Attendees in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City hug each other before the Saturday evening session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

Trust in God brings peace and joy

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared the connection between trusting God and joy in his Saturday afternoon talk.

He shared a story about a stake president in Huddersfield, England, who was diagnosed with stage-four cancer. He is in his fourth year of service — and has good and hard days.

“It is not easy, but his wife and family live with faith, gratitude, and understandable sadness they trust will become eternal joy through Jesus Christ’s restoring Atonement,” Elder Gong said.

As people trust and have faith in God, trials and afflictions can be consecrated for their good, Elder Gong explained. And they can see the larger eternal reality of which their daily lives are part — where small and simple things work together for good.

Elder Gong shared how hymns including “Come, Come Ye Saints” echo God’s assurance that all will be well.

Come, come, ye Saints, no toil nor labor fear;

But with joy wend your way.

Though hard to you this journey may appear,

Grace shall be as your day.

Elder Jose L. Alonso, General Authority Seventy, spoke about having a Christ-centric perspective in life. During his talk in the Saturday afternoon session, he quoted President Russell M. Nelson from his October 2016 general conference talk “Joy and Spiritual Survival.”

“[President Nelson] taught that when the focus of our lives is on God’s plan of salvation, and Jesus Christ and His gospel, we can feel joy regardless of what is happening — or not happening — in our lives. Joy comes from and because of Him.”

Placing Christ at the core of all thoughts and deeds causes an alignment with His outlook and strength, Elder Alonso said, thus helping one to navigate through life with divine guidance.