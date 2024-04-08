Conferencegoers sing during a congregational hymn during the Sunday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

During the April 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson taught how priesthood keys are what distinguish the Church from any other organization on earth and enable every covenant-keeping man and woman to enjoy “incredible personal spiritual privileges.”

The temple is spiritually empowering. “Understanding the spiritual privileges made possible in the temple is vital to each of us today.”

President Nelson, 99, attended the Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon sessions of conference, and his conference-concluding talk was prerecorded. He watched the other sessions remotely. During the message, he also announced 15 new temple locations around the world.

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created a downloadable PDF summarizing each talk offered during the April 2024 general conference.