Elder David P. Homer: ‘Trusting Our Father’

Elder David P. Homer, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference. Elder Homer taught about learning to trust Heavenly Father under difficult circumstances. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Homer’s talk summary

In 1843, Louisa Barnes Pratt’s husband, Addison Pratt, was called on a mission to the Hawaiian Islands as the Saints prepared to cross the Plains to Utah. Despite difficulty and personal reluctance, she trusted in the Lord, exercised faith and made the journey with her family.

This pioneer story teaches that “we have a loving Father in Heaven, who cares for us wherever we are, and that we can trust Him more than anyone or anything else.”

God trusts His children to make many important decisions and asks them to trust Him, even when personal judgment or public opinion differs from His will.

“Whom we choose to trust is one of life’s important decisions.” The scriptures and living prophets provide guidance and help to understand God’s truth.

“When we focus on the Savior, our faith can start to overcome our concerns.” Those who choose to be faithful, trust God and stay will be blessed.

“The choice to submit our will to God’s is an act of faith that lies at the heart of our discipleship. In making that choice, we discover our agency is not diminished; rather, it is magnified and rewarded by the presence of the Holy Ghost.”

Notable quotes

“When we find it difficult to understand or embrace God’s will, it is comforting to remember that He loves us as we are, wherever we are. And He has something better for us. If we reach out to Him, He will assist us.”

“Whom we choose to trust is one of life’s important decisions.”

“He will respond to our sincere prayers through the Holy Ghost as we seek to understand truths we do not yet fully appreciate.”

Who is Elder Homer?

Elder David P. Homer, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David P. Homer was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on March 31, 2018.

Elder Homer previously served as an Area Seventy in the Europe and North America Northeast areas. As a young full-time missionary, he served in the China Hong Kong Mission.

After earning degrees at the University of Utah and the University of Pennsylvania, Elder Homer was an executive for General Mills.

He met his wife, Nancy Dansfield, at a fireside at the Salt Lake Institute, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple.

What has Elder Homer done recently?

