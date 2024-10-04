Conferencegoers gather after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 7, 2024.

Millions will tune in this weekend, Oct. 5-6, to the October 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

October 2024 general conference — the Church’s 194th Semiannual General Conference — will feature messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders. Five general sessions will be held for all individuals, families and friends.

Below is information about the conference schedule, how to watch and what happened during the April 2024 general conference.

This article will be updated with videos, talk summaries, session highlights, photo galleries, news and announcements from the October 2024 general conference.

Session schedule for October 2024 general conference

There will be three sessions on Saturday, Oct. 5, and two on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Saturday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Saturday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

Saturday evening session, 6 p.m. MDT.

Sunday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Sunday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

All five general sessions, including the Saturday evening session, are for all audiences. The morning and evening sessions are scheduled to last two hours and the Saturday evening session 90 minutes.

How to watch the October 2024 general conference

October 2024 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide in several languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts, the General Conference YouTube channel, Gospel Stream and the Gospel Library app. Sessions will also be streamed live in English on KSL-TV and BYUtv and on their mobile apps. It’s also available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal Mormon” (for live Spanish interpretation).

What happened during the April 2024 general conference?

During the last session of April 2024 general conference on Sunday, April 6, President Nelson announced 15 new temples to be built throughout the world. Also, during the Saturday afternoon session on April 5, members sustained 11 new General Authority Seventies as well as a new Sunday School general presidency. It was also announced that eight General Authority Seventies would be given emeritus status.

Twelve international musicians from 10 countries, including the first ones from Europe, sang with the Tabernacle Choir throughout the April 2024 general conference.

During the Thursday, April 4, leadership session, 64 new Area Seventies were sustained and 52 Area Seventies were identified for release on or before Aug. 1.

Announcements prior to the October 2024 general conference