Elder José A. Teixeira: ‘Bonded to Jesus Christ: Becoming the Salt of the Earth’

Elder Jose A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. He shared how listeners can be a pure reflection of their Savior, Jesus Christ, as “the salt of the earth.” Following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Teixeira talk summary

In the Sermon on the Mount, the Savior referred to those He taught as “the salt of the earth” (Matthew 5:13). “Just as salt in its purest form has the power to enhance and preserve, so too does our faith in Jesus Christ when it is nourished and protected by our dedication to Christlike service and love.”

The Lord’s covenant people should always do their best to be a pure reflection of their Savior. And just as salt is made of two elements bonded together, “we can’t be salt on our own,” so “we must be bonded to the Lord,” committed in efforts to serve.

“As we remain bonded to the Lord, our lives will naturally reflect His light, and we will become the ‘salt of the earth.’ In this effort, we not only enrich our own lives but also strengthen our families and our communities.”

Four simple yet profound ways to strive to be the salt of the earth include: prioritizing regular worship in the house of the Lord, strengthening others in gospel living, willingly accepting a calling and using digital communication tools to have meaningful interactions.

“Your unwavering dedication is a shining example. Your service is appreciated and cherished.”

Notable quotes

“Like salt can lose its essence, we can also lose our spiritual vitality if our faith in Jesus Christ becomes casual. We may look the same on the outside, but without a strong inner faith, we lose our ability to make a difference in the world and bring out the best in those around us.”

Who is Elder Teixeira?

Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder José A. Teixeira was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 5, 2008, and has served as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy since March 31, 2018.

He was born in Vila Real, Portugal, on Feb. 24, 1961. He married Filomena Teles Grilo in June 1984. They are the parents of three children.

Elder Teixeira is one of Portugal’s earliest Latter-day Saints.

What has Elder Teixeira done recently?

