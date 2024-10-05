Elder Kyle S. McKay: ‘The Man Who Communed With Jehovah’

Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2024 general conference. He outlined how Joseph Smith is a Prophet of God who testified of Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder McKay’s talk summary

The First Vision marked the beginning of the restoration of all things in this last dispensation. For Joseph Smith, the experience was also personal and preparatory. He wanted forgiveness and direction, and the Lord gave him both.

“Joseph’s experience in the grove gave him confidence to ask for forgiveness and direction for the rest of his life. His experience has also given me confidence to ask for forgiveness and direction for the rest of my life.”

Joseph Smith lived a life of regular repentance. He also repeatedly inquired of the Lord for direction, and as a result, vital truths were given clarity and completeness.

After his martyrdom, Joseph Smith’s testimony continues to reverberate around the world, including these words: “The fundamental principles of our religion is the testimony of the apostles and prophets concerning Jesus Christ, ‘that he died, was buried, and rose again the third day, and ascended up into heaven;’ and all other things are only appendages to these, which pertain to our religion.”

Joseph Smith was and is a Prophet of God. “With joy and thanksgiving, I raise my voice in praise to the man who communed with Jehovah. And above all, praise to Jehovah, who communed with that man.”

Notable quotes

“What we now call ‘The First Vision’ marked the beginning of the restoration of all things in this last dispensation. But for Joseph, the experience was also personal and preparatory.”

“Joseph’s life of regular repentance gives me confidence to ‘come boldly unto the throne of grace, that [I] may obtain mercy.’”

“I testify that Joseph Smith was and is a Prophet of God, a witness and servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was ‘blessed to open the last dispensation,’ and we are blessed that he did.”

Who is Elder McKay?

Elder Kyle S. McKay was born in 1960 in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in the western U.S. where he loved riding horseback in the mountains.

He served a full-time mission in Kobe, Japan, and met his wife, Jennifer, at Brigham Young University while they were both studying English

He worked in law until he was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2018 general conference.

In August 2022, he became the Church historian and recorder.

What has Elder McKay done recently?

