Sister Kristin M. Yee: ‘The Joy of Our Redemption’

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

“About 10 years ago I felt impressed to paint a portrait of the Savior.”

Despite feeling overwhelmed, she moved forward and trusted the Lord would help her.

When applying varnish to the completed painting, it smeared because the paint wasn’t dry enough.

“I felt as though I had just destroyed what God had helped me to do.”

She prayed, pleaded for help and then worked through the night to repair the damage. The next morning, the painting looked better than it had before.

Just as the Savior helped repair an unrepairable painting, He helps individuals overcome weaknesses and repent from their mistakes.

“Repenting allows us to feel God’s love and to know and love Him in ways we would never otherwise know.”

The work and pleading that were necessary for heaven’s help in repairing the painting is like the work, sincerity of heart and humility needed to repent. These fruits include confessing and forsaking sin and living righteously.

“Like my painting, the Lord is not done with us when we make a mistake, nor does He flee when we falter. Our need for healing and help is not a burden to Him, but the very reason He came.”

Notable quotes

Who is Sister Kristin M. Yee?

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Kristin M. Yee has served as a second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency since Aug. 1, 2022.

She earned degrees in fine arts from Brigham Young University–Idaho and Brigham Young University and a Master of Public Administration from BYU.

Sister Yee has created many portraits of the Savior and was once an artist and producer for Disney.

What has Sister Kristin M. Yee done recently?

