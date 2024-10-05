Sister Kristin M. Yee: ‘The Joy of Our Redemption’

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. Sister Yee spoke on how the Savior helps all people repent and overcome weaknesses. The following is a summary of her message.
Sister Yee’s summary talk
“About 10 years ago I felt impressed to paint a portrait of the Savior.”
Despite feeling overwhelmed, she moved forward and trusted the Lord would help her.
When applying varnish to the completed painting, it smeared because the paint wasn’t dry enough.
“I felt as though I had just destroyed what God had helped me to do.”
She prayed, pleaded for help and then worked through the night to repair the damage. The next morning, the painting looked better than it had before.
Just as the Savior helped repair an unrepairable painting, He helps individuals overcome weaknesses and repent from their mistakes.
“Repenting allows us to feel God’s love and to know and love Him in ways we would never otherwise know.”
The work and pleading that were necessary for heaven’s help in repairing the painting is like the work, sincerity of heart and humility needed to repent. These fruits include confessing and forsaking sin and living righteously.
“Like my painting, the Lord is not done with us when we make a mistake, nor does He flee when we falter. Our need for healing and help is not a burden to Him, but the very reason He came.”
Notable quotes
“Repenting allows us to feel God’s love, and to know and love Him in ways we would never otherwise know.”
“Just as it required work and pleading for heaven’s help to repair the painting, it takes work, sincerity of heart and humility to bring ‘forth fruit meet for repentance’ (Alma 12:15).”
“Like my painting, the Lord is not done with us when we make a mistake, nor does He flee when we falter.”
Who is Sister Kristin M. Yee?
- Sister Kristin M. Yee has served as a second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency since Aug. 1, 2022.
- She earned degrees in fine arts from Brigham Young University–Idaho and Brigham Young University and a Master of Public Administration from BYU.
- Sister Yee has created many portraits of the Savior and was once an artist and producer for Disney.
What has Sister Kristin M. Yee done recently?
- In her October 2022 general conference talk, Sister Yee shared that the process of healing is becoming whole through the Savior Jesus Christ.
- In May, she was a keynote speaker for three young single adult conferences. She reminded the YSAs that their value is infinite and their potential is glorious.
- In June, Sister Yee — along with Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus of the Young Women general presidency — ministered in Guadalajara, Mexico. They spent their time visiting the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara, meeting with the Mexican Diabetes Association and meeting with local Church members.
- During the Church News podcast posted in June, members of the Relief Society general presidency shared the invitation the First Presidency extended to them to take the lead in the global initiative for women and children. During the podcast, they invited all Relief Society sisters around the world to come be a part of the global initiative.
Read more of Sister Yee’s general conference addresses, or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.