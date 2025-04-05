Elder Sergio R. Vargas: ‘Our Heavenly Guidance System’

Elder Sergio R. Vargas, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Elder Sergio R. Vargas, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday evening session of April 2025 general conference. He spoke about focusing our lives on Jesus Christ to return to our heavenly home. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Vargas’ talk summary

In nature, salmon are born in rivers and swim to the ocean to find conditions and food needed to grow. The ocean is dangerous for salmon, with predators and fishers using fake bait. If the salmon survive, scientists have learned through research that they use a type of magnetic map, similar to GPS, to guide them back to their birthplace.

Like salmon, Heavenly Father’s children have a magnetic guide — the Light of Christ — to help guide them back to their heavenly home.

“As we focus our life on Jesus Christ, we find our way home, enduring to the end and rejoicing to the end.”

Just as the salmon need to be nourished in the ocean to grow, Heavenly Father’s children need to be nourished spiritually to avoid dying of spiritual malnutrition. Prayer, the scriptures, the temple and consistently attending Sunday meetings are vital to a person’s spiritual health.

Making and keeping covenants brings a person closer to God and makes the impossible possible and fills spaces of darkness and doubt with light and peace.

“Deep inside each of us is a desire to return to our heavenly home, and Jesus Christ is our heavenly guidance system. He is the way.”

Notable quotes

“I invite all of us today to center our lives on Jesus Christ and His teachings.”

“Our divine nature and covenant relationship with God entitle us to receive divine help.”

“Ask for help. Jesus Christ understands and is always eager to share our burdens.”

Who is Elder Sergio R. Vargas?

Elder Sergio R. Vargas | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Sergio R. Vargas was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2024.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in marine resources from the University of Los Lagos in 1999, business administration diploma from Austral University in 2002, professional skills certificate from BYU–PathwayConnect, business administration diploma from the University of Concepción, and sustainable business strategy certificate from Harvard Business School Online.

Elder Vargas was introduced to the Church through his future wife. After meeting with the missionaries, he was baptized in 2003.

He and his wife, Sister Andrea Vargas, were sealed in the Santiago Chile Temple and are now parents to three children.

What has Elder Vargas done recently?