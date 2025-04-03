April 2025 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

Millions will tune in this weekend, April 5-6, to the April 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

April 2025 general conference — the Church’s 195th Annual General Conference — will feature messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders. Five general sessions will be for all individuals, families and friends.

Below is information about the conference schedule, how to watch and what happened during the October 2024 general conference.

This article will be updated with videos, talk summaries, session highlights, photo galleries, news and announcements from the April 2025 general conference.

Session schedule for April 2025 general conference

There will be three sessions on Saturday, April 5, and two on Sunday, April 6.

Saturday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Saturday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

Saturday evening session, 6 p.m. MDT.

Sunday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Sunday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

All five general sessions, including the Saturday evening session, are for all audiences. The morning and evening sessions are scheduled to last two hours and the Saturday evening session 90 minutes.

The sunset reflects on the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, during the Saturday evening session of the October 2024 general conference. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How to watch the April 2025 general conference

April 2025 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide in several languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts, the General Conference YouTube channel, Gospel Stream and the Gospel Library app. Sessions will also be streamed live in English on KSL-TV and BYUtv. It’s also available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal Mormon” (for live Spanish interpretation).

A full list is available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Announcements, news prior to the April 2025 general conference

What happened during the October 2024 general conference?

During the last session of the October 2024 general conference, President Nelson announced new 17 temple locations, and members with ties to those areas shared tender feelings of joy. Fourteen international singers joined The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for the conference.

The Conference Center seating was at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

Six new Area Seventies were announced and presented for a sustaining vote during the Thursday, Oct. 3, leadership session of the October 2024 general conference.