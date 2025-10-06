Download a PDF of talk summaries from October 2025 general conference

Conferencegoers leave the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

During the October 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke on the importance of families.

“Our relationship to God and the purpose of our mortal life are explained in terms of the family,” he said. The gospel plan’s intended destiny is to exalt God’s children in eternal families.

President Russell M. Nelson died on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the age of 101. The First Presidency has been dissolved, and counselors in the First Presidency returned to their positions in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created a downloadable PDF, summarizing each message shared during the October 2025 general conference.

Note: This has been updated with links to the Spanish PDF.