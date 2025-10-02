October 2025 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights

Conferencegoers stand and sing during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Millions will tune in this weekend, Oct 4-5, to the October 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

October 2025 general conference — the Church’s 195th Semiannual General Conference — will feature messages from the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders. Five general sessions will be for all individuals, families and friends.

Below is information about the conference schedule, how to watch and what happened during the April 2025 general conference.

This article will be updated with videos, talk summaries, session highlights, photo galleries, news and announcements from the October 2025 general conference.

Session schedule for October 2025 general conference

There will be three sessions on Saturday, Oct. 4, and two on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Saturday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Saturday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

Saturday evening session, 6 p.m. MDT.

Sunday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Sunday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

All five general sessions, including the Saturday evening session, are for all audiences. The morning and afternoon sessions are scheduled to last two hours and the Saturday evening session 90 minutes.

How to watch the October 2025 general conference

The October 2025 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in 78 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts and the Gospel Library app, in 12 languages on the General Conference YouTube channel, and in 11 languages on Gospel Stream.

Sessions will be streamed live in English on KSL-TV, KSL NewsRadio, BYUtv, BYUradio, and their respective websites and smartphone apps.

General conference will also be available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal de los Santos” (for live Spanish interpretation).

Other radio, television, satellite and digital channels are available by Church areas. See a detailed list here.

On-demand viewing of the messages will also be available following the broadcast, on multiple channels in more than 90 languages.

Bryan Reeves stands with his sons Troy and Trystan looking at the Christus statue during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Announcements, news prior to the October 2025 general conference

What happened during the April 2025 general conference?

During the last session of the April 2025 general conference, President Nelson announced 15 new temple locations and people around the world reacted with excitement and joy.

During the Saturday afternoon session, members sustained 16 new General Authority Seventies, a new Young Men general presidency and changes in the Presidency of the Seventy. It was also announced that five General Authority Seventies would be given emeritus status on Aug. 1.

Twelve musicians from nine countries around the world joined the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as global members to sing in the Saturday morning and the Sunday morning and afternoon sessions.

During the Thursday, April 3, leadership session, 78 new Area Seventies were sustained and with another 57 Area Seventies designated for release on or before Aug. 1.