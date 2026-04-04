Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about how Jesus Christ is “our relief.” The following is a summary of what he said.

Brother Wunderli’s talk summary

Many of today’s youth are choosing to accept the Savior’s scriptural invitation to “abide” with Jesus Christ — keep Him in their lives and walk with Him. They are serving in temples, attending seminary and serving missions. They “are committed to becoming lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”

During life’s journey, rocks will collect in one’s backpack — naturally and through choices. “As weight increases, remember that taking Jesus Christ out of your life is not the answer. Removing Him will not lighten your load.”

Satan wants to separate people from Christ, but Satan is a liar. “Jesus Christ is not the weight, He is the relief.”

Invite the Savior to be with you each morning and keep Him with you through daily worship, including prayer, scripture study, repentance and keeping covenants.

“Abiding with Him eases your burdens. Walking with Him shapes your character and helps you become even as He is. It brings you real and lasting joy.”

When feeling alone or weighed down by life’s challenges, hold strong to the resolve to keep the Savior with you.

“Jesus Christ is not the weight. He is our relief. He is our strength. He is our way. May we all walk with Him.”

Notable quotes

“As the weight increases, please remember that taking Jesus Christ out of your life is not the answer.”

“Jesus Christ is not the weight; He is the relief.”

“Each morning as you begin your daily walk, please make sure that Jesus Christ is with you.”

Who is Brother Wunderli?

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother David J. Wunderli was sustained as first counselor in the Young Men general presidency on April 5, 2025. He began serving on Aug. 1, 2025. He previously served on the Young Men general advisory council.

Brother Wunderli was born on June 22, 1961, in Salt Lake City. He and his wife, Sister Diane Wunderli, are the parents of four children.

Brother Wunderli received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah in accounting with a minor in Portuguese. He worked as a senior executive at Easton Sports and as president of OGIO International. He has served on several corporate and philanthropic boards and was chairman of the board for ORI Inc.

His previous Church callings include Cape Verde Praia Mission president, stake president, bishop, counselor in a missionary training center branch presidency, high councilor, ward Young Men president and full-time missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission.

What has Brother Wunderli done recently?