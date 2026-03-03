Young Men general presidency welcomes new deacons, teachers and priests

The General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints explains that the Aaronic Priesthood helps God’s children prepare to return to His presence. It holds “the keys of the ministering of angels, and of the gospel of repentance, and of baptism” (Doctrine and Covenants 13).

Aaronic Priesthood holders are organized into quorums in January of the year in which they turn the appropriate age: 12 for deacons, 14 for teachers and 16 for priests. At this time, the young men are also eligible to be ordained deacons, teachers and priests if they are prepared and worthy.

Aaronic Priesthood quorums help young men make and keep sacred covenants and deepen their conversion to Jesus Christ and His gospel, explains the General Handbook section 10.1.1.

“The purpose of a quorum is to help priesthood holders work together to participate in God’s work of salvation and exaltation. In their quorums, Aaronic Priesthood holders serve others, fulfill priesthood duties, build unity and learn and live doctrine.”

Recognizing that in the past few weeks, young men around the world have joined new quorums, the Young Men general presidency prepared a welcoming message for them on its Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Deacons

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, welcomed all young men joining the Aaronic Priesthood as deacons in a Feb. 13 video.

“I just want to warmly welcome you onto the team and part of the brotherhood of the Aaronic Priesthood,” he said. “You have so much to look forward to. You have just been ordained. So now you can pass the sacrament. You can go to the temple and do baptisms and confirmations for the dead. You can be part of such meaningful service.”

He reminded them about the 2026 youth theme, “Walk with me.” That’s what an Aaronic Priesthood quorum is all about, he said.

“It’s about teaching you how to connect with Jesus Christ and with your peers, and together walk forward as lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”

The duties of a deacon are described in Doctrine and Covenants 20:57–59 and 84:111. Other duties include passing the sacrament and assisting the bishop in “administering all temporal things” (Doctrine and Covenants 107:68).

Teachers

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, welcomed new teachers in a video posted Feb. 20.

“As a newly ordained teacher, you will have significant opportunities to help build the Church,“ Brother Wunderli said. ”Perhaps the most important opportunity that you will have and responsibility that you’ll have is that of preparing the sacrament. You will be preparing the emblems of the sacrament so that the priests could then bless it."

Teachers are also asked to help unify the Church, he said, and will have a more formal responsibility to minister.

“You will be asked to serve, and service is at the heart of being a teacher.”

Referring to the 2026 youth theme, Brother Wunderli invited teachers to draw closer to the Savior and envision themselves walking with Him.

Besides preparing the sacrament and serving as ministering brothers, teachers have the same duties as deacons. Additional duties are described in Doctrine and Covenants 20:53–59 and 84:111.

Priests

In a video posted Feb. 27 with young men in Cusco, Peru, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes extended a message to the newly ordained priests in the Aaronic Priesthood.

“What a special opportunity you have to bless the emblems of the sacrament for the entire congregation and help them open the doors to the ministering of angels and to further sanctification in their lives as they make covenants once again, every single Sabbath day,” he said.

President Farnes also talked about this year’s youth theme, found in Moses 6:34.

“Lifelong discipleship starts with daily discipleship. Let’s start today to walk with Him,” President Farnes said.

Priests have the same duties as deacons and teachers. Additional duties are described in Doctrine and Covenants 20:46–52, 73–79.