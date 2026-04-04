Elder Clement M. Matswagothata: ‘He Knows You by Name’

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about the Savior’s name. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Matswagothata’s talk summary

The surname Matswagothata is from Botswana and means “getting out of a difficult situation” or someone who can do hard things. “I rejoice even more in the name of Jesus Christ, for in and through His name all who come unto Him can be saved.”

Jesus Christ remembers and knows everyone by name. “He hears, sees and knows you. He knows your joys, and He rejoices with you. He knows your sorrows, and He can succor and lift you.”

Many carry quiet burdens. Jesus Christ will heal broken hearts. The sun will rise again.

As a young stake president, one challenge followed another. Life was difficult. Then, a child said, “Every morning and every night, my parents ask us to pray for you.” This brought the feeling of being seen, loved and known by the Savior.

“Not only does the Savior know you, but He also wants you to come to know Him and His Father.”

Choosing to walk with Jesus Christ changes everything. “May I invite you to choose to remember Him and follow Him — not casually or occasionally, but deliberately and always.”

No matter one’s name, the most “eternity shaping name” anyone can receive is the sacred name of Jesus Christ.

Notable quotes

“To the Savior, we are never lost in the crowd.”

“The question should never be ‘will the Savior walk with me?’ He will. The real question is ‘will I walk with Him?’”

“I testify that Jesus Christ restored His Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It bears His name and contains the fullness of His gospel, with ordinances and covenants that bind us to Him.”

Who is Elder Matswagothata?

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata is the first stake president, first Area Seventy and first General Authority Seventy from the southern African nation of Botswana.

He met his wife, Sister Novelty Matswagothata, at a young single adult convention in South Africa, and they would write and make phone calls from different countries before he proposed marriage.

He worked in the automotive industry since 2004 with various car brands and held leadership positions for Barloworld Motor.

The Matswagothatas have three daughters.

What has Elder Matswagothata done recently?